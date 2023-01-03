Bucs’ players, fans show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin after collapsing during Monday’s game

Video shows Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin being transported to UC Medical Center

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) – With a little over five minutes remaining in the first quarter of the long-awaited Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Monday night game, time stood still for everyone at Paycor Stadium and those watching at home.

Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field after he tackled Bengals’ wide receiver, Tee Higgins. After the hit, Damar stood up and immediately fell to the ground. It wasn’t long before players on the field, sideline, and everyone watching realized his injury was serious.

ESPN reported that medics administered CPR for nine minutes and issued an AED before Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to a statement issued by the Buffalo Bills early Tuesday, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Fellow NFL players and fans took to social media to show their support for Hamlin including several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players:

“You are in the thoughts and prayers of Tampa Bay 🙏,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers account tweeted.

“Praying for u 🙏🏾. @HamlinIsland 🙏🏾,” Bucs’ rookie running back Rachaad White shared on Twitter.

“Prayers for Damar 🙏🏻,” Bucs’ former head coach Bruce Arians shared.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide,” Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady tweeted.

Bucs’ running back Leonard Fournette tweeted, “Do y’all understand they had to do CPR on this man, God I’m sending prayers to this man and his family, it’s crazy that we love this game……”

Retired Bucs’ tight end Rob Gronkowski quoted the Bills’ tweet and said , “All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏”

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being,” the NFL Players Association tweeted

The NFL Referees Association also released a statement on Hamlin, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero saying, “On behalf of the NFL officials working the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game last night we offer our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery for Damar Hamlin. Additionally, we commend the emergency medical staff and doctors who quickly responded on the field to Damar’s serious health issue. Like the players and coaches, our officials fully supported the suspension of this game as all attention needed to be focused on Damar’s health.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family, and the Buffalo Bills ❤💙,” the NFL tweeted .

Bengals owner Mike Brown also issued a statement:

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time – what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount… and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other. The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.”

But the support for Hamlin didn’t end there, on Tuesday, NBC Affiliate WLWT5’s Meredith Stutz captured a powerful photo of a Bills fan kneeling in front of the UC Medical Center.

Credit: Meredith Stutz, NBC Affiliate WLWT5

ESPN reported the man drove to Cincinnati from Western New York for Monday night’s game. He was about to drive home but said he “had to come, kneel and pray.”

The man named Andrew told ESPN’s Coley Harvey he feels “lost and shocked” as he waits for updates on Hamlin. “It’s more than football, it’s someone’s life. We’re all individuals, we’re all human and a lot of people have gratitude and sympathy,” Andrew told reporters .

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family issued a statement on Twitter sharing their gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

“We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

“Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

