19 restaurants get near-perfect health inspections in Bradenton, University Park, Palmetto

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between December 12-29, 2022.

Adolfo’s Italian Market & Pizzeria , 8225 Natures Way #111, Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

La Casita Azul Restaurant , 5108 15th St E, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market) (No violations)

Buffalo Wild Wings , 5235 University Parkway, University Park

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine , 6233 14th St. W., Bradenton

Chick-fil-A , 5489 University Parkway, University Park (No violations)

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 1608 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Culver’s , 5750 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton

Elda Edith Gopar-Garcia , 6350 15 St. E., Sarasota (Mobile food business) (No violations)

First Watch , 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bradenton , 4450 47th St. W., Bradenton (No violations)

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe , 5405 University Parkway #104, University Park (No violations)

Late Night Bites , 3413 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Mission BBQ , 5231 University Parkway #109, Bradenton

Mulligans , 5526 15th St. E., Bradenton

Subway , 4270 53rd Ave. E. #203, Bradenton

Subway , 6041 26th St. W., Bradenton

Tacos el Guero , 835 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton (Food truck) (No violations)

TK Grill & Barbeque , 4927 96th St. E., Palmetto (No violations)

Traveling Kitchen LLC , 4927 96th St. E., Palmetto (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.