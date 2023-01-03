ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair High School boys basketball rebounds with win over West Orange

The Montclair boys basketball team ended 2022 on a positive note and appears headed to surpassing and possibly doubling the victory output of last season. The Mounties defeated West Orange, 51-39, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee consolation game at Paterson STEAM High School on Dec. 28. It was a nice rebound after losing a tight game to Payne Tech, 63-53, the night before in the Jubilee.
Toms River East defeats Jackson Liberty - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists to lead Toms River East past Jackson Liberty 76-57 in Toms River. Despite Jackson Liberty (0-7) jumping out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, Toms River East (3-5) cut it to a three-point game at halftime. From there, Toms River East took control as it outscored Jackson Liberty 23-5 in the third en route to the 19-point win.
Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022

It was a year of team championships and outstanding individual performances and without medical statistics courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic. All four Duplin County schools had moments to remember. So let’s roll out 23 memory files of 2022 that are now a part of history. No. 1 East Duplin football team captures 2A title. ...
Piscataway over Monroe - Boys basketball recap

Jonathan Carman tallied 24 points to lead Piscataway to a 42-38 win over Monroe, in Monroe. Monroe (1-6) held a 22-17 lead at the half, but the Chiefs (3-5) took control o the game with a 13-3 third-quarter run. Mark Laughery led the Falcons with 10 points. The N.J. High...
Boonton over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd’s 19 points and 12 rebounds led Boonton to a 64-58 victory over Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Ethan Volante scored a game-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals for Boonton (4-2). Keith Hughes added 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the win.
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap

Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
