Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s House Broken Into by Woman Who Had Been ‘Harassing’ Them for Two Months

Read full article on original website
Related
Jenna Marbles’s Husband Revealed He Pepper-Sprayed A Stalker Who Broke Into Their Home Just Weeks After She Made A Rare Internet Appearance In Photos From Their Wedding
“Can you imagine how much courage and trust it actually took for Jenna and Julien to share photos from their wedding... just to have something like this happen and their privacy completely invaded?”
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles' husband said their home was broken into just days after they shared wedding photos on social media, report says
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles' home broken into following her wedding according to Instagram story posted by her husband, the Daily Mail reports.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Little People’s Tori Roloff admits sleeping in separate bedrooms after claiming she feels ‘underappreciated’ by Zach
LITTLE People, Big World's Tori Roloff has admitted to sleeping in separate bedrooms from her husband, Zach Roloff. In the most recent installment of LPBW, Tori, 31, asked her husband, Zach, 32, to give her "a little more credit." Tori admitted feeling exhausted from her responsibilities as the mother of...
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
Kim Kardashian Shares the Reason Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees
Kim Kardashian loves her simplistic color palettes and according to her, her aesthetics extend to her employees' uniforms as well. The Kardashians star recently sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL podcast. During her time on the podcast, she was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.
Duggar fans think Jill looks ‘incredible’ in new photos after breaking family modestly rules with major beauty change
JILL Duggar has fans boasting about her new look after she went against her family's strict modesty rules in a new photo. The Counting On alum recently underwent a significant hair transformation dying her brunette locks bright blonde. Jill has since been showing off the beauty makeover, again taking to...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Refuses to Trash Ex Kanye West in the Media
Kim Kardashian got vulnerable about the status of her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast Dec. 26. When asked about coparenting with the rapper, Kardashian even broke down in tears while discussing how she protects her kids from media and drama surrounding their dad. "One...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Physically Attacked Him During Argument About Meghan Markle: REPORT
Prince Harry and Prince William may be brothers, but that doesn't always mean they get along. Case in point, Prince Harry alleges that Prince William attacked him. According to The Guardian, Prince Harry's new book Spare details the incident between the brothers. It began when Prince William went to go meet Prince Harry at his home on the grounds of Kensington Palace to discuss their struggles with the media as well as their relationship.
Viral Waffle House Video Shows Employee Deflecting Chair Throw During Fight: WATCH
Waffle House has a reputation for wild incidents, and this viral video of a fight is no different. The internet is obsessed with the way the Waffle House employee seen in the video easily deflects a chair thrown at her during a fight. Watch below:. "An underrated part of this...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0