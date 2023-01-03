Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Mercedes to use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories
The automaker is one of Nvidia’s latest customers to use Omniverse Enterprise, a software platform used to build and operate metaverse applications. Nvidia said Tuesday ahead of the official kickoff of CES 2023 that Mercedes will use Omniverse to design, plan and optimize its factories. Specifically, Mercedes is preparing to manufacture its new electric vehicle platform at its plant in Rastatt, Germany.
TechCrunch
Razer’s 5G Edge gaming handheld hits on January 26 for $400
The last few years have been interesting for handheld gaming as, following the smash success of the twitch, companies have adopted various approaches to making something better than a phone but not quite as involved as a full-on console. Valve’s Steam Deck has been the most visible of these attempts, but phone gaming conversion kits like the Backbone have also gained in popularity.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to internet-enabled cars
Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to an unexpected new platform: cars. The cloud streaming service will start rolling out in select internet-enabled vehicles, with three partners announced during Nvidia’s CES 2023 showcase. GeForce Now is a popular gaming subscription service that allows players to stream games from the cloud....
IGN
This Dell G16 16" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3070 GPU is Only $1399
Dell is offering a Dell G16 16" gaming laptop equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for only $1399.99, after $400 in instant savings and a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Dell's G-series gaming laptops offer specs similar to Alienware laptops but without the Alienware price point.
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
TechCrunch
Holoride launches new device to bring VR entertainment to any vehicle
The company unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a device about the size of a smart speaker that can be retrofitted into any vehicle to make it VR ready. The product marks a turning point for a company that has been reliant on partnerships with automakers for its growth.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
TechCrunch
Google is working on cross-device notifications to let you resume media playback on the move
The idea behind cross-device notifications is that you can start playing a playlist or a podcast in your car and resume the playback on your phone or TV. Currently, Google is working on supporting YouTube Music and Spotify for this cross-device playback system. The company said it uses a combination...
Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | HP Omen 17 gaming laptop refreshed with new Intel/Nvidia hardware, an optical mechanical keyboard and plenty of I/O
HP has also refreshed its gaming laptops with new hardware from Intel and Nvidia. Our in-depth review of last year's model (HP Omen 17 2022) deemed the laptop quite bland, and it'll be interesting to see if HP remedies it this time. Perhaps its optical mechanical keyboard will be sufficient to set it apart from the competition with its US$1,699 starting price.
IGN
CES 2023: Asus Unveils 2023 Line-up of ROG Flow Series Laptops Including X13, X16 and Z13 With Latest Hardware
Asus has revealed its updated line of ROG products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2023 offerings by the company include additions to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops along with latest CPUs and GPUs. The updated laptops boast next-gen CPUs and GPUs along with an advanced thermal design dubbed “ROG Intelligent Cooling” and “breathtaking” Nebula displays.
ComicBook
Nvidia Confirms GeForce Now Game Streaming is Coming to A Bunch of Cars
Nvidia has confirmed that a bunch of cars will be able to take advantage of its GeForce Now streaming service in the near future. As of recently, select Tesla models have been able to take advantage of Steam and play massive AAA games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Of course, you need about $100,000 to be able to take advantage of this incredibly luxurious feature and it may just make more sense to get a Steam Deck at that point if that's the main reason that interests you in the car. However, you'll soon be able to play a bunch of AAA games on other cars in the near future.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
The Verge
Asus’ convertible gaming laptops return with new hardware and more staying power
The hits from CES 2023 just keep coming. Asus is rolling out a bevy of new hardware announcements for its ROG gaming brand, and among those are refreshed models of its Flow lineup. The Flow X13, X16, and Z13 are all getting hardware improvements, including the latest processors and mobile GPUs — but perhaps the most notable improvement with these gaming laptops is their larger batteries.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp launches official proxy support for users globally
Choosing a proxy enables users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely. WhatsApp says connecting via proxy maintains the same level of privacy and security the app provides, and that personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption. The company says messages will not be visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp or Meta.
