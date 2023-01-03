STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team battled its way to an 86-82 win over Texas on Saturday evening in front of 2.228 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to register its first league victory under the direction of head coach Jacie Hoyt. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowgirls, who improved to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Longhorns dipped to 11-5 and 2-1. Both teams got out of the gate quickly with the Cowgirls scoring 20 points in the first quarter while shooting 54 percent. However, OSU found itself trailing by six after Texas scored 26 points while connecting on 59 percent of its shots from the floor.

