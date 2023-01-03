Read full article on original website
Boynton Tone Changing Some as Pressure Mounts
STILLWATER – Full transparency: a combination of words and a term I’ve used quite frequently this past week, more so with football and the transfer portal. The transparency is that I have not been to many of Mike Boynton’s postgame press conferences or media availabilities this season, but I’ve been to and seen plenty in his tenure.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls Knock Off Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team battled its way to an 86-82 win over Texas on Saturday evening in front of 2.228 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to register its first league victory under the direction of head coach Jacie Hoyt. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cowgirls, who improved to 11-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. The Longhorns dipped to 11-5 and 2-1. Both teams got out of the gate quickly with the Cowgirls scoring 20 points in the first quarter while shooting 54 percent. However, OSU found itself trailing by six after Texas scored 26 points while connecting on 59 percent of its shots from the floor.
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses 56-46 Loss to No. 6 Texas
STILLWATER – It was a rough day offensively for Oklahoma State as they fell to No. 6 Texas, 56-46. With the loss, the Cowboys dropped to 9-6 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play. “It wasn’t just late. It was pretty much most of the night,” Cowboys...
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 46 -- Texas 56
Jan. 7, 2022 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 9-6 overall, 1-2 Big 12 I Texas 13-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Kalib Boone - 16, Assists - Caleb Asberry - 3, Rebounds - Kalib Boone - 10 Texas Leaders: Points - Marcus...
Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Set for Showdown With No. 6 Texas
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State (9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12 play) is set to face No. 6 Texas (12-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12 play) in Stillwater on Saturday, January 7. Tipoff is scheduled 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU. The Cowboys are coming off a 67-60 win...
Kaleb Boone the Grinder of the Day but Texas Gets Back on Track 56-46
STILLWATER – A throwback Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena saw one of the largest crowds in recent memory inside the building and a style of game that old Pokes masters Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton would be proud of as defense was the theme. Oklahoma State had to battle No. 6-Texas without seven-one post Moussa Cisse. Cisse, who injured his ankle in the first half of the Tuesday win over West Virginia suited up but did not warm up or play in the contest.
Oklahoma State Scholarship Count: One Has Gone to Bowl Hero Trey Rucker
STILLWATER – Okay, let’s see what we have here. There were four players that went into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week with receivers John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green, and Stephon Johnson Jr. plus defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka that has turned up now at San Diego State. Oklahoma State has added a tight end, a real tight end in Josiah Johnson, defensive tackle Justin Kirkland, and I really think by the end of the weekend you will add wide receiver Leon Johnson III.
TCU is in the CFP Championship and Oklahoma State Finished 7-6: How Close are They
STILLWATER – Monday night (Jan. 9) the TCU Horned Frogs will line up in SoFi Stadium and play the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU just defeated Michigan 51-45 in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl in the CFP Semifinal. Oklahoma State was in the Phoenix-area the same week and lost to Big Ten member Wisconsin 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Oklahoma State Gets Commitment From DT Justin Kirkland
STILLWATER – The old portal takes but the portal gives as well, and Oklahoma State got some of the give back on Thursday of what has been a rugged week for Oklahoma State fans seeing four more Cowboys including three talented receivers go into the transfer portal. One of the new commitments that will be here for the spring semester that begins in just over a week is Justin Kirkland from Utah Tech.
Oklahoma State QB Signee Zane Flores Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 quarterback signee, Zane Flores, was just tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. Flores, who signed with the Cowboys in late December, is coming off an impressive senior season. He helped lead Gretna to a 12-1 overall record and a berth in the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside. Flores was very good in the title game as he threw for 414 yards on 24-of-37 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one touchdown.
