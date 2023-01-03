Dumas Police to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event on Jan. 11

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dumas Police Department will host its first “Coffee with a Cop” event later this month, giving members of the Dumas community the chance to interact with the department’s new Chief of Police.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, the Dumas Police Department will host its “Coffee with a Cop” event at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Kountry Donuts & Burritos, located at 217 N. Dumas Ave. Members of the department, including the department’s new Chief of Police Rick Pippens, are expected to be present during the event.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to meet and speak with your chief and police officers, and talk with us about our community, public safety and service, and what is important to you, your business and family,” the post read. “Also, we’ll have some great coffee, and maybe even a donut!”

Officials said the first 20 coffees will be provided by the department and the first 10 people to arrive at the event will receive a free “Coffee with a Cop” mug.

For more information, visit the Dumas Police Department’s Facebook page.