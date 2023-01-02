Read full article on original website
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
Street Food Paradise: Houston's 5 Must-Try Food Streets
Houston, Texas is known for its diverse and delicious food scene, and there are many great street food options to be found throughout the city. Here are five of the best food streets in Houston:
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Katy brewer unable to find a buyer
CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The last day of business for Katy's Battlehops Brewing was Sunday, November 20, and its owners now say they've not been able to find a buyer.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
papercitymag.com
Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances
A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
Maybe You Should Buy Your Mega Millions at This Store in Rosenberg
It seems like we are seeing more huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots lately! Maybe you are a person that believes in luck or in the concept of a 'lucky store.' If that is you, maybe you should head up the road to Rosenberg, Texas. A little store called Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the 'luckiest' stores in the state and has the numbers to prove it.
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
'Adventurous' Japanese eatery Money Cat now open at Kirby Grove
The Hotate Chawanmushi at Money Cat involves serving a steamed egg custard with corn and chive taiyaki. (Courtesy Kimberly Park) After a soft opening in December, a grand opening will take place Jan. 7 for Money Cat, the newest concept from Chef Sherman Yeung and the team behind Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy. The eatery is located at the Kirby Grove development, 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 140, Houston.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
'We're all in it together': East Downtown burglar caught on camera breaking into popular restaurant
The restaurant owner told ABC13 that running the place for more than a year has come with challenges, but nothing prepared him to become a victim to back-to-back burglaries.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Houston renters see tight squeeze with limited apartment availability, new report says
According to a report, more than 60% of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were, creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
