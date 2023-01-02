ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood

Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
K-Fox 95.5

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents

PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space

A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances

A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Maybe You Should Buy Your Mega Millions at This Store in Rosenberg

It seems like we are seeing more huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots lately! Maybe you are a person that believes in luck or in the concept of a 'lucky store.' If that is you, maybe you should head up the road to Rosenberg, Texas. A little store called Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the 'luckiest' stores in the state and has the numbers to prove it.
ROSENBERG, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

'Adventurous' Japanese eatery Money Cat now open at Kirby Grove

The Hotate Chawanmushi at Money Cat involves serving a steamed egg custard with corn and chive taiyaki. (Courtesy Kimberly Park) After a soft opening in December, a grand opening will take place Jan. 7 for Money Cat, the newest concept from Chef Sherman Yeung and the team behind Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in Katy. The eatery is located at the Kirby Grove development, 2925 Richmond Ave., Ste. 140, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party

In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
HOUSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

