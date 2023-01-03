Read full article on original website
COVID-19 XBB variant: What to know
COVID-19 infections in the northeastern region of the US have increasingly been linked to the XBB strain of the virus, a subvariant of Omicron.
What you need to know about the new XBB 1.5 omicron strain
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that omicron variant XBB.1.5 is will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., making up 40.5% of all infections. Here’s what you need to know.
COVID on the rise and what you need to know about the newest omicron subvariants
As in Januaries past, hospitals are seeing a resurgence of people, counties throughout the state are shaded orange on the CDC’s risk map, and experts are urging booster shots.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
COVID-19 is about to explode in China. What that could mean for the United States.
Experts are predicting COVID cases in China will explode after the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. Here's how the US may be affected.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5: Where is it? What we know so far
A new sub-variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19, known as XBB.1.5, is sweeping across the U.S. and parts of China. Here is what you need to know about the new strain. The XBB.1.5. sub-variant of COVID-19 is a newer version of the omicron variant that is the virus’s dominant strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Travel Rules Changing for Visitors From China
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where COVID Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing. Some countries announced...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at […]
COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC
The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
Over 40% of U.S. COVID cases caused by Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 - CDC
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Over 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the highly contagious Omicron XBB.1.5, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday, with the subvariant doubling from the previous week.
Millions of birds died. Eggs now cost nearly 50% more.
Grocery costs are up, but it’s eggs that are raising eyebrows. Egg prices in general have jumped 49% in a year with some Michigan shoppers paying upwards of $5 a dozen. And latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Grade A large eggs went from an average of $1.72 in November 2021 to $3.59 in November 2022.
XBB.1.5 is 'most transmissible' Covid variant yet, says World Health Organization
But there are no signs XBB.1.5 is more deadly than previously dominant variants, with hotspots in America yet to record an uptick in hospital admissions.
New omicron variant XBB.1.5 emerges, driving a surge in northeast U.S.
Here’s everything we know about XBB1.5, a variant that is spreading faster than any other mutation seen this year. What is XBB.1.5
Latest COVID variant spreading in Vermont, New Hampshire
The XBB.1.5 variant now makes up about 40% of nationwide COVID cases.
NBC Connecticut
Omicron Boosters Are 84% Effective at Keeping Seniors From Being Hospitalized With Covid, CDC Says
The new omicron boosters are very effective at preventing seniors from being hospitalized with Covid, according to a new CDC study. U.S. health officials have focused in particular on making sure more vulnerable populations, such as older adults, stay up to date on their Covid vaccines. "There are still too...
