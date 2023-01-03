ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
The Ann Arbor News

New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5: Where is it? What we know so far

A new sub-variant of the omicron variant of COVID-19, known as XBB.1.5, is sweeping across the U.S. and parts of China. Here is what you need to know about the new strain. The XBB.1.5. sub-variant of COVID-19 is a newer version of the omicron variant that is the virus’s dominant strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NEW JERSEY STATE
KTSM

White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads

White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at […]
The Hill

COVID variant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40 percent of cases in the US: CDC

The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has rapidly spread to become the dominant COVID-19 mutation in the U.S., now accounting for 40.5 percent of all cases. The XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations, according to surveillance conducted…
Kalamazoo Gazette

Millions of birds died. Eggs now cost nearly 50% more.

Grocery costs are up, but it’s eggs that are raising eyebrows. Egg prices in general have jumped 49% in a year with some Michigan shoppers paying upwards of $5 a dozen. And latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Grade A large eggs went from an average of $1.72 in November 2021 to $3.59 in November 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy