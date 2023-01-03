Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western
A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
LAPD Station Evacuated Following Possible Hazardous-Material Incident
An employee at the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Station opened an envelope containing an unknown substance Wednesday and was taken to a hospital after feeling ill, authorities said.
Man found shot to death in East Los Angeles alleyway
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday. The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building
A man was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on...
Suspect Shot, Killed by LAPD Officers in South Los Angeles
An 40-year-old man armed with a sharp metal pole was shot and killed by police during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles, and an investigation of the shooting is continuing Wednesday.
LAPD officer injured during altercation with assault suspect in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles police officer had to be hospitalized after getting into an altercation in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Beverly Glen Boulevard and Deervale Drive around 10 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Marin said. Investigators said the officer was involved in a fight with an assault with a […]
Detectives Investigate East Los Angeles Shooting Death of Male Victim
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to the 5400 block of Via Corona Street in the city of East Los Angeles regarding a shooting death investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:03 p.m. The male adult...
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles on New Year's Day. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 20th Street and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Moreno Valley resident Austin Milligan, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, also in his 20s, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting as well, but is said to be in stable condition. Police did not report any arrests in the incident.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
KTLA.com
Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
Man possibly hit by subway train in Hollywood: LAFD
A man survived being stuck under a subway platform and possibly struck by a train at the Hollywood/Western Metro Station on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The unidentified man was “conscious and alert with undetermined injury” after he was wedged under the subway station platform due to possibly being struck by a […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
Officials Seek Help in Identifying Man at L.A. County/USC Medical Center
Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center officials circulated a photo to the public Tuesday in an attempt to identify a man who has been a patient at the hospital for four days.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Found Dead Inside Burning RV in Exposition Park
A homeless man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, authorities said Tuesday. The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard near...
Hand sanitizer catches fire in Los Angeles parking lot
Firefighters in Los Angeles battled an unusual blaze when several pallets of hand sanitizer caught fire in a parking lot.
