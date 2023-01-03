Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's family expresses gratitude for outpouring of support, asks people to pray for him

Read full article on original website
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after Buffalo Bills star’s injury and beg fans to keep NFL safety ‘in your prayers’
DAMAR HAMLIN's family have issued an update with the NFL star in a critical condition. The family thanked fans for their 'generosity and compassion' after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He received CPR on the...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family issues request to the public
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked fans to keep the NFL player in their prayers as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, family asks for prayers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A serious on-field injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals shook the nation. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and spent the night in the intensive care unit where he remains in critical condition, the Bills said in an update. An outpouring of prayers continues to be sent to Hamlin in hopes he is able to recover. His family expressed their gratitude for the love and support the NFL community has shown and asked supporters to continue to pray. Here is the full statement: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our...
Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, receives outpouring of fan support
CINCINNATI, OH (CBS 58) -- Damar Hamlin is showing some sign of improvement, though the Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed during Monday Night Football, remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. While he recovers, there has been an extraordinary show of public support. With the spotlight on Hamlin, we've...
Bengals fan who went viral supporting Hamlin: “Just keep praying for Damar”
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Collins and his son are Bengals season ticket holders. They bring a sign and sharpie to every single game — and Collins said when Damar Hamlin got injured, he knew what he had to do to show support. “70,000 people were as quiet as a Christmas Eve night,” Collins […]
BILLS-BENGALS GAME SUSPENDED AFTER SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL
Warning - this story contains footage that may be triggering to some. Viewer discretion advised. An absolutely terrifying scenario unfolded during Monday Night Football's Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after a routine tackle, sending shockwaves around the sports world. Hamlin was urgently rushed...
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe Toy Drive Surpasses $4 Million In Donations After NFL Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has received numerous donations following his traumatic injury on the field, RadarOnline.com has learned, surging past $4 million as of Tuesday morning. Several fans, friends, and teammates have sent their well wishes to the NFL player and his loved ones after Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday.Hamlin collapsed moments after his collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. RadarOnline.com can confirm that CPR was administered to Hamlin for multiple minutes before he was placed in an ambulance.Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, who often explains NFL-related...
Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year’s Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children. Then, looking ahead to what he hoped would be a better 2023, Brown predicted a Super Bowl victory for the hometown Bills. Football and the winning Bills had been a reliable bright spot for Buffalonians through their recent travails — until Monday night, when team safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a hard tackle during a nationally televised game in Cincinnati. Suddenly, a team that had been a beacon of good news became another source of despair.
