Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's family expresses gratitude for outpouring of support, asks people to pray for him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year’s Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children. Then, looking ahead to what he hoped would be a better 2023, Brown predicted a Super Bowl victory for the hometown Bills. Football and the winning Bills had been a reliable bright spot for Buffalonians through their recent travails — until Monday night, when team safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a hard tackle during a nationally televised game in Cincinnati. Suddenly, a team that had been a beacon of good news became another source of despair.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO