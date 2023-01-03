ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's family expresses gratitude for outpouring of support, asks people to pray for him

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, family asks for prayers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A serious on-field injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals shook the nation. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and spent the night in the intensive care unit where he remains in critical condition, the Bills said in an update. An outpouring of prayers continues to be sent to Hamlin in hopes he is able to recover. His family expressed their gratitude for the love and support the NFL community has shown and asked supporters to continue to pray. Here is the full statement: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

BILLS-BENGALS GAME SUSPENDED AFTER SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

Warning - this story contains footage that may be triggering to some. Viewer discretion advised. An absolutely terrifying scenario unfolded during Monday Night Football's Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly after a routine tackle, sending shockwaves around the sports world. Hamlin was urgently rushed...
CINCINNATI, OH
RadarOnline

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe Toy Drive Surpasses $4 Million In Donations After NFL Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has received numerous donations following his traumatic injury on the field, RadarOnline.com has learned, surging past $4 million as of Tuesday morning. Several fans, friends, and teammates have sent their well wishes to the NFL player and his loved ones after Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday.Hamlin collapsed moments after his collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. RadarOnline.com can confirm that CPR was administered to Hamlin for multiple minutes before he was placed in an ambulance.Dr. Brian Sutterer, MD, who often explains NFL-related...
The Associated Press

Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year’s Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children. Then, looking ahead to what he hoped would be a better 2023, Brown predicted a Super Bowl victory for the hometown Bills. Football and the winning Bills had been a reliable bright spot for Buffalonians through their recent travails — until Monday night, when team safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a hard tackle during a nationally televised game in Cincinnati. Suddenly, a team that had been a beacon of good news became another source of despair.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy