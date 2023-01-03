ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!

Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
AVALON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall

Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos

Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy