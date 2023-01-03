This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.

