Read full article on original website
Related
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker
It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City, NJ
If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new lighthouse keepers. According to Wikipedia the role of a lighthouse keeper was "tending and caring for a...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Own a Whole City Block in Avalon, NJ!
Admittedly, this opportunity probably isn't right for everyone, but for someone, it's an unprecedented opportunity to own prime real estate and businesses in upscale Avalon, New Jersey. Avalon was recently named one of the most expensive zip codes in America, and the third most expensive zip code in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey May Surprise You
Valentine's Day is only six weeks away. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes. When you think of places in Jersey that light a spark or make you mushy, which spots come to mind?. Off the top, there's one town that comes right to mind. Cape May has been recognized...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall
Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Fight continues against ban on smoking in NJ casinos
Some people worry it would send gamblers across the Delaware River. A long-standing proposal in New Jersey’s state Legislature would close the carveout in the Smokefree Air Act, and ban smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would sign the bill when it lands on his desk. There’s been some pushback against this, as some people worry that banning smoking in New Jersey casinos would send gamblers across the Delaware River.
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Loyalist Becomes City Council President
There is a new Atlantic City, New Jersey Council President tonight as 1st Ward City Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph succeeds George Tibbitt as Council President. Tibbitt remains on City Council as a Council Member at Large. During a lengthy on-air interview this morning, Tibbitt assured the residents of...
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0