NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season
Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Make a move for Jaden Ivey — now
We're nearing the halfway point of the season, and we're past the halfway point in many fantasy leagues. Check to see when your leagues' trade deadlines are so you don't get caught trying to swing deals at the last second. Below are a couple of players worth dealing while you...
Fantasy Basketball: It's time to consider dropping Malcolm Brogdon
Injuries continue to pile up across the NBA, some of which have left fantasy basketball managers scrambling for reinforcements. To add the hot waiver-wire option, sometimes you must make a difficult decision on which players to drop. Let’s highlight five established players for fantasy managers who need an open roster spot to consider dropping.
James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets may be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 18: If you're still chasing that trophy, here's some lineup boosts
For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find a collection of recommended pickups. Obviously, fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
Fantasy Football: Week 18 Defense rankings
For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils
There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
Jaylen Brown gets candid after Thunder 'embarrassed' the Celtics: 'We had it coming'
Jaylen Brown didn’t pull any punches after the Boston Celtics fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blowout 150-117 loss on Tuesday. "We got our ass kicked, that's what happened," Brown told reporters after the loss. "You come out and take it for granted, that's what happened. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games. We pick and choose when we want to play.”
BREAKING: Here's Who Is Leading The NBA In 2023 All-Star Game Votes
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leading the NBA in fan votes for the 20223 NBA All-Star Game.
Donovan Mitchell hit with random PED test after historic 71-point performance
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance on Monday night didn't come without a cost. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was hit with a performance-enhancing drug test on Tuesday, he said on Twitter. The team confirmed the test to ESPN. Now, tests are a normal occurrence for players through the league. They are usually...
Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms
With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
TCU vs. Georgia preview, Bobby Petrino hired at Texas A&M & fans won't be able to tailgate at the National Championship game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before...
Damar Hamlin jersey surges to top seller 'across all sports,' proceeds benefit his charity
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is receiving care in Cincinnati after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, the 24-year-old has had the “top selling jersey across all sports,” a Fanatics spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo Sports. Before he was drafted in 2021,...
NFL considering playoff scenario that would add 8th seed, un-eliminate several teams
If the Bills-Bengals game is declared a no contest, the NFL likely will need to make adjustments to seeding or the playoff format. Here are two ideas reportedly being considered.
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
What TCU can learn from other underdogs that won championships
The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a top-5 NBA player, soccer star Kylian Mbappe says
Jayson Tatum’s firmly part of the MVP conversation this season, elevating his game to new heights while leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. While Boston has struggled over the past month, Tatum’s numbers remain stellar coming off his first-team All-NBA nod from last season.
