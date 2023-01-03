ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI

Don't let biases make you forget these important fantasy football notes in 2023 draft season

Due to the various biases our brains employ to simplify our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook some important fantasy football takeaways. How you won or lost your final meaningful fantasy matchup(s) will hold a larger place in your memory when next season rolls around (recency bias). What’s happening with your favorite team right now will also carry more weight when you do your summer preparation.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI

Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Make a move for Jaden Ivey — now

We're nearing the halfway point of the season, and we're past the halfway point in many fantasy leagues. Check to see when your leagues' trade deadlines are so you don't get caught trying to swing deals at the last second. Below are a couple of players worth dealing while you...
WPXI

Fantasy Basketball: It's time to consider dropping Malcolm Brogdon

Injuries continue to pile up across the NBA, some of which have left fantasy basketball managers scrambling for reinforcements. To add the hot waiver-wire option, sometimes you must make a difficult decision on which players to drop. Let’s highlight five established players for fantasy managers who need an open roster spot to consider dropping.
WPXI

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 18: If you're still chasing that trophy, here's some lineup boosts

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find a collection of recommended pickups. Obviously, fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI

Fantasy Football: Week 18 Defense rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
BlueDevilCountry

Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils

There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
DURHAM, NC
WPXI

Jaylen Brown gets candid after Thunder 'embarrassed' the Celtics: 'We had it coming'

Jaylen Brown didn’t pull any punches after the Boston Celtics fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blowout 150-117 loss on Tuesday. "We got our ass kicked, that's what happened," Brown told reporters after the loss. "You come out and take it for granted, that's what happened. We probably had it coming to us. We came out the last couple of games. We pick and choose when we want to play.”
BOSTON, MA
WPXI

Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms

With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPXI

What TCU can learn from other underdogs that won championships

The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
FORT WORTH, TX

