Read full article on original website
Related
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
Elle
ELLE Editors’ Favorite Books of 2022
Not only did 2022 bless us with a new Beyoncé album and a chaotic second season of The White Lotus, but it also gave us some amazing books. Take Dress Code, for example, written by ELLE’s very own Véronique Hyland, which traces the way fashion affects politics, pop culture, and our daily lives. On the fiction side, Akwaeke Emezi dipped into the romance genre for the first time with their seventh book You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph
I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
Harper's Bazaar
The best new fiction books to read in 2023
A new year means a fresh list of exciting new fiction releases, and 2023 is determined not to disappoint. There are major literary moments, from titans of letters – like Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in 13 years – long-awaited releases from beloved writers back on form, like Diana Evans (following her cult last novel, Ordinary People), with a heart-breaking post-Grenfell narrative; the second novel of Emma Cline, who stunned the world with her 2016 debut, The Girls; and the latest release from one of America's most exhilarating talents, Brandon Taylor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
bookriot.com
These are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of 2023
The Goodreads editorial team has put together a list of the most anticipated books of 2023, using both Goodreads user data — such as the titles getting positive reviews from users who have gotten Advance Reader Copies, as well as the number of people who have added these books to their Want To Read shelves — and editorial curation. The list is separated into Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Nonfiction, Romance, and Young Adult.
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
Edward Norton says it is ‘uncomfortable’ to discover his ancestors were slave owners
Edward Norton has said it was “uncomfortable” to discover that his ancestors owned slaves.The Glass Onion star is a guest on the PBS show Finding Your Roots, a series which sees a celebrity explore their family tree.Other celebrities due to participate in this season of the show include Claire Danes, Brian Cox, Viola Davis, and Cyndi Lauper.In a preview clip of the episode shown to Newsweek, Norton, 53, is seen reacting to news that his ancestors owned a family of enslaved people, which included five young girls.In the video, the actor is shown a photo of a 55-year-old man,...
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. Christoffer Carlsson (transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles), Blaze Me a Sun. “The first great crime novel of 2023 is Blaze Me a Sun by the decorated Swedish crime writer Chrisoffer Carlsson, who twines together national and personal trauma to devastating effect.”
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera for This “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017—and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Michael Crichton Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Michael Crichton was a world-renowned writer and filmmaker who has left behind an incredible legacy. He was the author of the...
12tomatoes.com
Grandpa Creates Narnia-Inspired Library With Secret Closet Entrance
If you never read the books, you’ve at least seen the films, and by this, I’m referring to The Chronicles of Narnia. The works of the famous C.S. Lewis are right up there with those of J. R. R. Tolkien. In fact, both Tolkien and Lewis were writing...
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0