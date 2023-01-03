SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session.

The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height.

Critics have argued the modifications are dangerous because they inhibit a driver’s ability to see smaller cars or pedestrians in front of them.

Reps. Kevin Hardee (R-Horry), Mike Burns (R-Greenville), Chris Wooten (R-Lexington) and Tommy Pope (R-York) have pre-filed bills in the South Carolina House that would ban this trend and provide penalties for offenders.

The bills would prohibit modifications that raise the front fender of a vehicle four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor and face fines between $100 and $300. Repeat offenders may also have their licenses suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for a period of twelve months.

A similar piece of legislation overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate last session, but eleventh-hour roadblocks prevented it from making it to Gov. McMaster’s desk in time.

North Carolina and Virginia passed similar squatted truck bans in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

