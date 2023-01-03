ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session.

The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’  involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height.

Critics have argued the modifications are dangerous because they inhibit a driver’s ability to see smaller cars or pedestrians in front of them.

Reps. Kevin Hardee (R-Horry), Mike Burns (R-Greenville), Chris Wooten (R-Lexington) and Tommy Pope (R-York) have pre-filed bills in the South Carolina House that would ban this trend and provide penalties for offenders.

Report: Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural SC

The bills would prohibit modifications that raise the front fender of a vehicle four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanor and face fines between $100 and $300. Repeat offenders may also have their licenses suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for a period of twelve months.

A similar piece of legislation overwhelmingly passed the House and Senate last session, but eleventh-hour roadblocks prevented it from making it to Gov. McMaster’s desk in time.

North Carolina and Virginia passed similar squatted truck bans in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Comments / 17

Tom Vitanza
2d ago

good I hope they've ban it, number one it's a safety hazard for visibility reasons and also stabilization for steering. it throws the vehicle off balance, if they were meant to look like tha,that's how they would come out of the manufacturers plant,duh!!

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

