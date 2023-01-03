Read full article on original website
The story behind the famous external staircases founded in Brazil
Actual image of staircases in the Copan BuildingPhoto byInstagram. Titled after an ancient Mayan city located in Honduras (but also an acronym for its original developer, Companhia Pan-Americana de Hotéis e Turismo), the Copan Building (Edificio Copan) is a 460 foot, 38-story residential building in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This apartment complex has gained a reputation of being one of the most important and memorable buildings in São Paulo. Its beginnings stem back to the year 1952, when construction began. Although there were a few halts along the progress of the project, it was completed in 1966. In 1951, well known architect Oscar Niemeyer presented Edifício Copan as one of the prestigious projects selected for the 400 year anniversary of São Paulo. Reports claim the idea came from the Rockefeller Center in New York and the goal in mind was to create something that would both mix offices and houses, but also represent the prosperity of the city of Sao Paolo.
Pele's funeral: Thousands line streets of Santos as Brazil football legend is laid to rest
Thousands of mourners lined the streets as Brazilian football icon Pele was laid to rest in Santos, the city of his former club. Pele had been lying in state for 24 hours in the centre of the pitch at the club's Urbano Caldeira stadium for the public to pay their respects.
Ancient 3,300-year-old burial cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's rule over the Israelites revealed in recent video
Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital.
The Longest-Lived Empires in History
An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
Chelsea signs defender Badiashile from Monaco on long deal
LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Chelsea signed France defender Benoît Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year contract from French side Monaco on Thursday. No financial details were given but French media estimated the transfer fee to be around 34 million pounds ($40 million).
Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico's Chichen Itza ruin
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots at the ruin site. They accuse guards at the ruins of discriminating and violating their rights as descendants of the Maya people who built the temples more than 1,200 years ago.
168 Newly-Identified Geoglyphs Added to Peru’s Nazca Lines
A collection of 168 Nazca geoglyphs were identified in Peru’s Nasca Pampa by archaeologists using high-resolution aerial photography and drone images. Researchers from Yamagata University, in partnership with Peruvian archaeologists, conducted field surveys that yielded the latest find. The geoglyphs, which date between 100 BCE and 300 CE, depict humans, camelids, birds, orcas, felines, and snakes. Measuring less than thirty-three feet in diameter, they were created by removing black stones from the earth’s surface to expose the white sand beneath and were primarily distributed along ancient trails. Scholars believe there are two types of geoglyphs—linear and relief types. Of the 168...
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
Archaeologists Find Nine Mysterious Crocodile Heads Hidden in Egyptian Tomb
Nine crocodile heads buried for millennia in an ancient Egyptian tomb have come into the light. The discovery was made by a team from the Center of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, an ancient burial site in Upper Egypt. The animals’ remains were hidden inside two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt’s New Kingdom, which spanned between 16th century BCE and the 11th century BCE. The archaeologists, working under the supervision of Patryk Chudzik, shared the strange circumstances of this “one of a kind” find in the Journal of African Archaeology. Since 2013, Chudzik’s team has...
The Flag of Argentina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
A nation’s most significant patriotic symbol is its flag, which typically also has a lengthy history. Every nation is proud of its flag, but Argentina may be the most so. The flag is very significant in the country, presumably in great portions, because there have been so many changes over the years. The Argentine flag appears to have a very simple design, but there are a lot of representations and meanings behind it. Have you ever wondered about the tales surrounding the Argentine flag’s white and light blue colors? This article explores the meaning, history, and symbolism of the flag of Argentina. Let’s go!
French Guiana - Out of this world
The difficulties with French Guiana begin with trying to locate it on a map. Seldom has a place been as easily and as frequently confused with somewhere else: Ghana on the western coast of Africa, Guyana east of Venezuela, Guinea next to Senegal, Equatorial Guinea below Cameroon...In fact, French Guiana (you can't call it a country, for reasons that are about to become clear) is located on the malarial northern coast of South America, between Surinam to the north-west and Brazil to the south. The added twist for this impoverished, malarial land is that it is technically part of France.As...
Pelé Will Be Buried in the World’s Tallest Cemetery
After a 24-hour public wake, funeral processions began today for Brazilian soccer legend, Pelé, who passed away on December 29 after a long battle with colon cancer. Following farewells from the the public—many of whom waited hours to pay their respects—as well as Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the three-time World Cup champion was taken to his final resting spot: Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica, the tallest cemetery in the world.
Visiting Chichén Itzá: my seventh wonder of the world
Furthermore, from an architectural perspective, Christ the Redeemer doesn’t really contend with the other wonders, all of which were built hundreds of years ago (thousands in some cases). As such, I approached our visit to Chichén Itzá in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula somewhat cautiously. How would the Maya ruins measure...
