hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Talks Recording New Solo Album: “It’s Almost Ready to Go”
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently reflected on 2022 and revealed his plans for the new year, an agenda that could involve a new solo album. In a New Year’s message to fans shared on his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, Iommi recalled, “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway.” In the video, the heavy metal artist revealed, “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”
Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March
Luke Combs is wasting no time getting back in the studio. In fact, it’s been less than 7 months since the release of his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up, and number 4 is already on the horizon. Announced today, Luke revealed that his next project is set to drop in March. Luke’s been one of the busiest guys in the business in the past few years, but it’s VERY rare that an artist puts out two albums in less than a […] The post Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Showbiz411
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
hubpages.com
10 Forgotten Trailblazers of All-Woman Japanese Metal
Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to talk about Show-Ya, who obviously aren't specifically featured in this list of forgotten bands. If you ask any fan of Japanese metal to name a metal act from there which consists entirely of women, the immediate answer would likely be Show-Ya, one of the most successful and long-running bands in Japanese metal history. Literally the only Japanese all-female metal act to release a full-length album in the 80s (and they had not just one, but a whopping seven studio albums between '85 and '89 to boot), that little stat alone tells you how much of a unicorn Show-Ya were. A group who caught lightning in a bottle as the only all-woman metal band in the country to truly make it big at any point between their formation in 1981 until the late 2000s, who worked their asses off from day one for every ounce of their success, and to this day stands alone as the best-selling all-female metal band of all time globally.
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan as First Hosts of 2023, With Sam Smith and Lil Baby as Musical Guests
“Saturday Night Live” has set its first two hosts of the new year: Aubrey Plaza on Jan. 21 and Michael B. Jordan on Jan. 28. Both are making their “SNL” debuts, and their episodes will feature musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively. Plaza was most recently seen in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which aired its finale on Dec. 11, 2022, as well as the film “Emily the Criminal,” which premiered on Netflix in August. She is best known for starring as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” with other credits including FX’s “Legion” and the films...
SFGate
Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan
Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
NYLON
Miley Cyrus' New Album Is A Love Letter To LA
Miley Cyrus is trading Malibu for Los Angeles. After several weeks of teasing, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has announced her eighth studio record Endless Summer Vacation, an album that she calling her “love letter to L.A.,” per a press release. The lead single, “Flowers,” is due out on Jan. 13, and the project as a whole is already being teased as a rebirth and optimistic new era for the singer, and perhaps finally marking a close to her “Malibu” (and Liam Hemsworth-tied) chapter. Good riddance!
Willy Chirino Talks Celebrating 50 Years in Music With First Album in Over a Decade, ‘Sigo Pa’lante’
Willy Chirino is celebrating his 50-year music career with a series of tributes, activities and releases — including a mural in Miami’s Calle Ocho, a street with his name in New Jersey, a museum exhibition, a concert and a new album. The singer-songwriter behind salsa classics like “Medias Negras” and “Pobre Diabla” was waiting for the right moment to release Sigo Pa’lante, his first studio album in more than a decade, which finally came out in December. With reggaetón becoming more and more entrenched in popular taste, he says he was taking his time to study the landscape. “There was a transition...
NME
Watch Nandi Bushell cover Bloc Party classic ‘Helicopter’
Nandi Bushell has welcomed in 2023 with a drum cover of Bloc Party’s ‘Helicopter’ – watch below. The 12-year-old drumming sensation put her energetic touch to the London band’s 2004 single, which was later released on their 2005 debut album ‘Silent Alarm‘. “Heading...
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
