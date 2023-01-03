Read full article on original website
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/3-1/8: Phillips After 5, “A Soldier’s Play,” and a Music and Gaming Festival
We made it to a new year, and that’s cause for celebration. Say cheers to 2023 at Phillips After 5, or start off your new year’s resolutions at an exercise and wellness class. If you are still game for more holiday fun, stroll through DC Holiday Lights before the festivities end this week.
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
Bagel Hot Spot Call Your Mother Will Replace Little Red Fox
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. One of DC’s most devastating restaurant losses of 2022 was Little Red Fox in Upper Northwest. The beloved purveyor of breakfast burritos, baked goods, and other gourmet provisions closed in December as owners Matt and Jena Carr address “complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family.” The silver lining is that another local favorite, Call Your Mother, will be moving in by the end of the month.
