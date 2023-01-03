ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

$32M Faudree Rd. project underway

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water main break could impact west Midland neighborhoods

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighborhoods in west Midland could experience cloudy or off-color water Tuesday due to a water main break. Additionally, there is a chance some homes could experience low water pressure, which will be restored throughout the night. According to the City of Midland, the Grassland Estates area...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Planning and Zoning Commission voted on a zone change for an area of Midland to allow what could be a driving range to be built this year. The changed zone is on a 37.65-acre tract of land for housing development, office center, recreation center, and shopping center.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Regal theater in Odessa to close

ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall has announced that Regal Permian Place will be closing. The theater will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Jan. 5. Movie showings appear to be available through the rest of the day. "Music City Mall is excited about the...
ODESSA, TX
KSAT 12

Odessa City Council will meet to reconsider firing two top employees after lawsuit

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. An Ector County district judge rescinded a restraining order he issued earlier this week against the city of Odessa, allowing the City Council to once again consider terminating its top two employees who were first fired in December.
ODESSA, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident

Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
CASPER, WY
NewsWest 9

Odessa man killed in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2-year-old dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250. Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am. The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy