Grand Opening! Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location Downtown Midland!
Downtown Midland continues to grow and get more choices to grab some awesome food! The newest edition to Downtown Midland just opened and is ready to serve up some great lunch and dinner in the heart of Midland!. • TKILAZ #3 OPENS DOWNTOWN MIDLAND!. Address: 100 North Main Street Ste...
Online petition to bring traffic light, crosswalk to intersection of Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — A petition has been posted on Change.org asking for a new traffic light and crosswalk be placed at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. The petition comes after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the intersection on her electric skateboard.
The Depot Pizza says goodbye to it’s beloved community after 40 years
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place. The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is […]
Midland conducting traffic study on intersection where 14-year-old was killed
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three days after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of Mockingbird and Magellan in northeast Midland, the city is taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Midland Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz said the tragedy...
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway
ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter
MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families. "I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Water main break could impact west Midland neighborhoods
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighborhoods in west Midland could experience cloudy or off-color water Tuesday due to a water main break. Additionally, there is a chance some homes could experience low water pressure, which will be restored throughout the night. According to the City of Midland, the Grassland Estates area...
Midland County Commissioners vote to purchase new sheriff's office building
MIDLAND, Texas — As part of their first meeting, the newly elected Midland County Commissioners talked about buying a building to house the sheriff's office. The building in question is the old Parsley building, which is currently owned by Pioneer Natural Resources. In a vote of three to one,...
Zoning changes to potential driving range in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Planning and Zoning Commission voted on a zone change for an area of Midland to allow what could be a driving range to be built this year. The changed zone is on a 37.65-acre tract of land for housing development, office center, recreation center, and shopping center.
Midland family grows in size thanks to the power of adoption
MIDLAND, Texas — "We nicknamed ourselves the Robnett Zoo." This is no real zoo of course, but there's never a dull moment in the Robnett Family. A family that has grown in size in the last 14 years. "We set out to adopt one baby, and it just led...
Regal theater in Odessa to close
ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall has announced that Regal Permian Place will be closing. The theater will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Jan. 5. Movie showings appear to be available through the rest of the day. "Music City Mall is excited about the...
Odessa City Council will meet to reconsider firing two top employees after lawsuit
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. An Ector County district judge rescinded a restraining order he issued earlier this week against the city of Odessa, allowing the City Council to once again consider terminating its top two employees who were first fired in December.
Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident
Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
Odessa mom accused of assaulting two children, officer amid disturbance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted two children and then lashed out at an officer who was called to investigate the disturbance. 33-year-old Christine Galvan has been charged with two counts of Injury to a Child and one count of Assault on a Public […]
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
2-year-old dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250. Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am. The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse was […]
