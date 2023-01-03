ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
ValueWalk

The Winners From Russian Chaos

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
New York Post

Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic threats

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America’s biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil’s young democracy...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap, no problem. Footage captures the horrifc moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild animal park in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough with rats running back and forth between the monkey’s food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn after one of...
kalkinemedia.com

Peru hits Spanish energy giant Repsol with new oil spill fines

Peru's environment authorities on Wednesday announced fines worth close to $6 million against Spanish energy giant Repsol over an oil spill that polluted beaches and cost thousands their livelihoods. Almost 12,000 barrels of crude spilled into the sea off Peru in January 2022 as a tanker unloaded oil at a...
natureworldnews.com

Conservation Zones To Help Mekong River Protect and Save Endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins in Cambodia

Due to the threats to endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins in Cambodia, authorities said they would provide conservation zones, protecting and saving the dolphins. Law enforcement would help the conservation and protection of the Irrawaddy Dolphins from potential threats, including illegal fishing. Recently, many raised concerns over the deaths of healthy Irrawaddy...

