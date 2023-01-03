Read full article on original website
COP27 in review: climate talks delivered big gains for Africa, but also several challenges
Africa has contributed negligibly to the changing climate, with less than 4% of global emissions. Yet it stands out disproportionately as the most vulnerable region in the world. It was therefore fitting that the UN climate change conference last year, COP27, was hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The African continent...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
How one small European country could hold the key to energy self-sufficiency
On October 19, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU had replaced two-thirds of its Russian gas imports since February by switching to other suppliers. Such a turnaround seemed unattainable last spring when the invasion of Ukraine turned Moscow from an EU business partner into a military threat.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
americanmilitarynews.com
China taking positions to deny access to key waters
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
World
Migrants from northern Africa make dangerous trek through Spain’s Canary Islands
Senegalese teenager Mohammed Mandijj had already been on the road for nearly a year before setting sail from from Western Sahara to Spain several months ago. He was one of 47 passsengers on a boat that night. Although he said that he feared for his life, he put his fate in God’s hands.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
marinelink.com
Chevron to Send 500,000-barrel Cargo of Venezuelan Oil to Its Pascagoula Refinery
U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA's...
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
Friday briefing: The climate crisis raged on in 2022 – is there any hope coming?
As the Christmas period winds down and the spectre of regularly scheduled programmes of work and school move ever closer, many are starting to dust off resolutions and plan ahead for the new year. For today‘s newsletter, however, we are looking back at the past 12 months, and what this...
Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic threats
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Sunday, delivering a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism. In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America’s biggest country, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro in the most fraught election for a generation. Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat, rattled the cages of Brazil’s young democracy...
Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video
No mousetrap, no problem. Footage captures the horrifc moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild animal park in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough with rats running back and forth between the monkey’s food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn after one of...
Cobalt used in iPhones is sourced from mines in Congo utilizing child labor
The world's largest known deposit of cobalt lies in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo supplies 70% of the world's cobalt. The demand for cobalt is sky-high because it is used in batteries. Major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla all require cobalt to be used in their products.
Brazil's Petrobras to play leading role on refinery expansion -new energy minister
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector, and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources.
EU ban on deforestation-linked goods sets benchmark, say US lawmakers
Campaigners hail EU move, and congressman says it gives fresh impetus to similar US plans
kalkinemedia.com
Peru hits Spanish energy giant Repsol with new oil spill fines
Peru's environment authorities on Wednesday announced fines worth close to $6 million against Spanish energy giant Repsol over an oil spill that polluted beaches and cost thousands their livelihoods. Almost 12,000 barrels of crude spilled into the sea off Peru in January 2022 as a tanker unloaded oil at a...
natureworldnews.com
Conservation Zones To Help Mekong River Protect and Save Endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins in Cambodia
Due to the threats to endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins in Cambodia, authorities said they would provide conservation zones, protecting and saving the dolphins. Law enforcement would help the conservation and protection of the Irrawaddy Dolphins from potential threats, including illegal fishing. Recently, many raised concerns over the deaths of healthy Irrawaddy...
