Owensville, MO

Overnight fire damages plastic molding facility in Owensville, Mo.

By Joey Schneider
 2 days ago

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – An overnight fire led to significant damage at a plastic injection molding facility in Owensville, Missouri.

The fire damaged a worksite known as “The Toolroom.” Located in the 1000 block of Commercial Drive in Gasconade County, the site has specialized in plastic injection molds, rubber injection molds, machining and other tooling for decades.

Jeff Arnold, fire chief for the Owensville Fire Department, tells FOX 2 the fire began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, lasted several hours and required helped from 18 fire agencies. Arnold says the building will likely be ruled a total loss.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and has yet to release a cause. The Owensville Fire Department says severe weather in the area Monday might have led to the fire, though that has not yet been confirmed by the fire marshal.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Workers were expected to return Tuesday after a brief holiday break. An insurance company is assessing the damage Tuesday.

