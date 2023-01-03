Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Jackson Reveals Status For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has confirmed his status for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with Kenny Omega set for action at the event. On the January 4 show, Kenny Omega will challenge for Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Championship. This will be Omega’s first NJPW bout since losing the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained
As a closed-off world bordering on a secret society, particularly in decades past, pro wrestling has a language of its own. In terms of spoken and written language, this manifests in all of the insider terms that you had to familiarize yourself with when you started following wrestling news online: "Shoot," "work," "kayfabe," "blade"/"gig," "babyface," "broadway," and so on. Naturally, this also extends non-verbal communication: How to signal that a wrestler is injured (or, conversely, not injured in the event of concern for a possible injury), how to call variations on certain spots when speaking "the language of wrestling," giving someone a heads up, and so on.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Addresses Potentially Reinventing Himself In AEW
When it comes to professional wrestling, reinvention can be the name of the game. Take Lance Archer, who has gone by several names across various promotions over the last 20-plus years. Archer knows what he's about, but he's tired of waiting for his shot to show it. Last week, he cut a fiery promo and expressed his frustrations with where he currently finds himself in AEW. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," he elaborated on that frustration as well as where he could go from here.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results: White vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay
Wednesday's event is expected to feature an appearance by Sasha Banks.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He Won't Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks will not be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday when AEW makes its first appearance in Seattle. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Jackson revealed the reason for his absence. "I'm taking next week off," he said. "I'm not going to be...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
PWMania
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On William Regal’s Status With WWE
Last year William Regal was released from WWE and he made his way to All Elite Wrestling a few months later. Now here we are a year after William Regal’s original WWE departure and he has left AEW to return to World Wrestling Entertainment. PWInsider is now reporting that...
