Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...

4 DAYS AGO