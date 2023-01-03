Read full article on original website
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost
Forever remembered. After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell — a former member of hit-heavy hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — was found dead in her home on New […]
Chris Ledesma Dies: ‘The Simpsons’ Longtime Music Editor Was 64
The Simpsons staff is mourning the loss of longtime music editor Chris Ledesma who has died at the age of 64. The show announced Ledesma’s death in a tribute at the end of Sunday’s episode with a title card that read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” A cause of death was not revealed. A tribute to Ledesma’s life and career featured an animated version of Ledesma holding a conductor’s baton and sitting on the Simpsons’ couch with Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart. A smiling Ledesma directed Maggie and Bart as they tried out different instruments. Ledesma had worked on...
Toni Collette posts motivational messages on love in wake of split from husband
Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi. The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Fear (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat. Startattle.com – Fear 2023. Production : Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) Distributor : Hidden Empire Releasing. Fear movie. Fear release date. January 27, 2023 : USA (theaters) Fear cast. Joseph Sikora...
Phoebe Bridgers' Dad Has Died
Phoebe Bridgers announced on Instagram Tuesday that her father died. The singer-songwriter had a complicated relationship with her father, as she candidly spoke about in recent interviews. Her hit song "Kyoto" is also about their relationship. Bridgers, 28, shared an old photo with her dad, who was a scenic carpenter...
Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
The terrifying new Evil Dead Rise trailer takes family drama to the next level
The Evil Dead movie franchise has largely been a series of cabin-in-the-woods films, but Evil Dead Rise relocates the horrific happenings to the big city, as its first trailer demonstrates all too well. In Evil Dead Rise, the reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by flesh-possessing demons, thrusting...
Former Overkill + Anvil Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dies at 57
Sebastian Marino, former guitarist for both Overkill and Anvil in the '90s, has died at the age of 57. Marino reportedly passed away early on January 1 after being rushed to the hospital while he was working a New Year's Eve job setting up sound equipment for an event in Florida, according to multiple reports.
