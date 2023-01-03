Florence helps residents dispose of Christmas trees

The holidays are over, so it’s time to start thinking about safely disposing live Christmas trees.

The time to do this is during the town's next bulk trash pickup on Monday, Jan. 9. To have a Christmas tree picked up, residents must submit a bulk trash pickup request by noon, Friday, Jan. 6.

The town is asking residents to bundle and box trees if possible and cut the trees to 4–6-foot lengths.

Click here to schedule your pickup visit https://www.florenceaz.gov/bulktrash/

Bulk trash is collected on the second Monday of each month and bulk requests must be submitted on the Friday before bulk pickup by noon.