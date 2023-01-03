ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Jackson County supervisors appoint interim sheriff despite his plan to run for the seat

By Margaret Baker
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Jackson County supervisors Tuesday voted 5 to 1 in favor of naming Jackson County Chief Deputy John Ledbetter to serve as interim sheriff until the November general election.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge voted against the measure.

“It’s not because I don’t think John can do the job,” Bosarge said. “I know he can. But I’ve always taken the position that I’m not in favor of voting for somebody that is going to run for the job.

“That’s my main reason for opposing it.”

In the past, Jackson County supervisors have appointed someone to serve as an interim sheriff if they were not running for the position. That was the case in 2013 when supervisors appointed an interim sheriff to fill the unexpired term of the late former Sheriff Mike Byrd after his guilty plea in a felony case.

After the appointment Tuesday, Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge issued the oath of office to Ledbetter, which was met with applause.

Ledbetter is replacing former Sheriff Mike Ezell, who is being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives to serve Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District . Ezell was in his third term as Jackson County Sheriff.

So far, Ledbetter and veteran law enforcement officer Robbie O’Bryant have announced their plans to run for the sheriff’s seat, but qualifying for the position began Tuesday.

Ledbetter, who has 21 years of law enforcement experience, started campaigning for the sheriff’s position in July.

O’Bryant is a 20-year law enforcement veteran who has served in various capacities at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Moss Point Police Department.

O’Bryant announced his plan to run for the seat in 2021.

