Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City
An investigation is underway to find who painted swastikas, racist messages and other graphic images at the Martin Downs Country Club, a Black-owned golf course in Martin County.
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor's doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home.
Officer dragged, 4 others injured after suspect flees traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Five people were injured, including a police officer, after a suspect fled a traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach. It started around 10:45 p.m. when an officer tried to pull the suspect over near the intersection of Tamarind Avenue and Eighth Street. The...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding law enforcement after refusing to pull over.
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
PICKLEBALL PANDEMONIUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
“ADVANCED AGE COMMUNITY” SHOULD HAVE KNOWN OF ALLEGEDLY HAZARDOUS CONDITION ON PICKLEBALL COURT, CLAIMS COMPLAINT… ALSO: SHOULD HAVE POSTED INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO USE PICKLEBALL COURTS… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment […]
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
Dramatic Video: RV fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish an RV fire in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, inside the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off Drexel Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw a column of smoke and most of the RV was engulfed in flames.
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after a high speed pursuit along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. Dylan Brown, 19, was charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony,...
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
Deputies cracking down on high-speed drivers along US 1 in Martin County
Two recent fatal crashes, and the arrest of a man this week for racing along a stretch of US 1 in Martin County, has the sheriff’s office fighting an uphill battle to get drivers to slow down.
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
