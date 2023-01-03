ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PICKLEBALL PANDEMONIUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

“ADVANCED AGE COMMUNITY” SHOULD HAVE KNOWN OF ALLEGEDLY HAZARDOUS CONDITION ON PICKLEBALL COURT, CLAIMS COMPLAINT… ALSO: SHOULD HAVE POSTED INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO USE PICKLEBALL COURTS… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: RV fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish an RV fire in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, inside the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off Drexel Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw a column of smoke and most of the RV was engulfed in flames.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

