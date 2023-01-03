Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Oregon gets commitment from four-star DL Ashton Porter
ORLANDO -- As much as Ashton Porter likes his fit in Oregon's defense and the coaching staff, his decision to commit to the Ducks was also about opportunities after graduation that is unique to Oregon. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch defensive lineman and one-time Northwestern commit announced his decision to...
Big time '25 QB Wyatt Becker transferring in to Sierra Canyon
Former Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has enrolled at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and is among the most coveted signal callers in the ’25 class. Becker is a player we’ve been watching since middle school and he’s coming off a strong sophomore season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
FOX Sports
No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup
USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record before All-Star break
Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season. There's a good chance Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February. The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Brian O'Keefe: Re-signs with Mariners
O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday. He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins
Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles in return to bench
Love totaled six points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns. Love moved from the starting lineup to the bench in Wednesday's win, struggling from the field while finishing with less than 10 points for the first time in four games. Love has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in seven straight contests.
CBS Sports
Dennis Schroder turns back the clock with 32-point performance to lead LeBron-less Lakers to upset over Heat
Darvin Ham is no stranger to the Dennis Schroder roller coaster. He couldn't help but reflect on it after Schroder's best game of the season, calling him "the tenacious little kid I fell in love with back in Atlanta in 2013." Ham may look back fondly on the kid he used to coach, but it took a grown-man performance to lead the Lakers to a 112-109 win over the Miami Heat. Schroder scored 32 to give the Lakers their third consecutive victory, this time with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Yet after the game, he deflected credit onto his teammates.
This Week in WSU hoops: High-profile road trip to Arizona schools
COMING OFF OF an impressive and critical victory over USC on Sunday, Washington State heads down to the desert this week for a daunting road trip against No. 5 Arizona and Arizona State. First up are the Sun Devils who enter the game at 11-3 but have also lost consecutive games, a tight one to Arizona and an absolute whipping to San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Matt Farniok: Set to return from IR in Week 18
Farniok (hamstring) will be designated to return from injured reserve Week 18 and is expected to begin practicing again Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports reports. Farniok landed on IR after he sustained a hamstring injury Week 7 versus Detroit. Once he is officially designated to return,...
