friars.com
Friars Take Down No. 25 Creighton On The Road, 79-75
OMAHA, NEB. – The Providence College women's basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat No. 25/24 Creighton, 79-75, on Jan. 4 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. It marked the Friars' first victory over a nationally-ranked opponent since 2013, as Grace Efosa netted a career-best 27 points to lead four players in double figures. Providence improved to 10-6 overall (1-4 BIG EAST), while Creighton dropped to 9-5 (3-3 BIG EAST).
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
friars.com
No. 11 Men's Hockey To Host UNH; Visit Army West Point This Weekend
Matchup: No. 11 Providence (11-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs. New Hampshire (4-16-1, 0-11-1 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Fri.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play: Mike Mancuso. Live Stats: Friars.com. Twitter: @Friarshockey. Matchup: No. 11 Providence (11-4-5, 6-1-5 HEA) vs....
friars.com
Providence College Men's Lacrosse Releases 2023 Schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College men's lacrosse Head Coach Bobby Benson announced his program's regular-season schedule today [Jan. 4]. The Friars have a 14-game regular-season slate comprised of nine non-conference games before opening conference play on Apr. 1. The Friars open the 2023 campaign by welcoming Holy Cross to...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball team may be in for most hostile road experience yet at Providence
For one, it's no longer called "the Dunk." It's "the AMP" now. The Providence College men's basketball team's home arena, known as the Dunkin' Donuts Center the past 20 years, has changed its name to the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The AMP. Get it?. No matter the name, it has been...
GoLocalProv
PC-UConn Showdown: Can Friars Pull Off Upset — and Can Hurley Keep His Cool?
GoLocalProv Sports Team and News Editor Kate Nagle. Which is hotter — the Providence College men’s basketball team or UConn Coach Dan Hurley’s temper?. PC plays host to No. 4/5 UConn Wednesday night, marking the first time the Huskies have played at the now-Amica Mutual Pavilion since January 31, 2013 when UConn notched a 82-79 win in overtime.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. No. 25 Creighton
GAME NOTES (PDF) | WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS. FRIARS COMPLETE FOUR-GAME ROAD STRETCH AT CREIGHTON... Providence College will complete a four-game road stretch at No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. FRIARS FINISH NON-CONFERENCE...
friars.com
The Nate Leaman Radio Show to Air On Wednesday, January 4
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Wednesday, January 4 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
rinewstoday.com
Providence quietly preparing Columbus for its next voyage – to just the right bidder
“Riches don’t make a man rich, they only make him busier.” – Christopher Columbus. The fate of the Christopher Columbus statue rises to the surface every year in October, then fades away yet again, ever since June of 2020 when the statue that had resided came under attack by activists who threw red paint on it and threatened to separate the statue’s head from its body.
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
ABC6.com
This Rhode Island gym is fusing body and mind workouts in 2023
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — 2023 has begun and people are starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. According to MyFitnessPal, January is the busiest month of the year for gyms, with people eager to make improvements for the new year. Ocean State Crossfit North in Smithfield is...
ABC6.com
Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
