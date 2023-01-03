ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

‘Andor’ Season 2: Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Andor’? Everything we know

By Natalie Issa
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCKRe_0k238aSD00
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” | Lucasfilm Ltd

The first season of “Andor” ended in late 2022. While a release date hasn’t been announced for “Andor” Season 2, fans can expect to see the second season in the future. Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: According to “Andor” show runner Tony Gilroy, fans can expect “Andor” Season 2 sometime in 2024. It will be the show’s final season.

  • “I have two more years to go,” Gilroy told The Wrap . “... We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post(-production) last time was about a year.”

What they’re saying: Kyle Soller, who plays Deputy Inspector Syril Karn, told Esquire that “Andor” Season 2 will be “turning it up to 11.”

  • “There’s just more people, more planets, more worlds,” Soller elaborated. ”There’s an amazing storyline about this new group of people.”

Details: Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, chatted with Collider about the development Cassian must undergo in “Andor” Season 2 to be the character we see in “Rogue One.”

  • “The responsibility he takes on at the beginning of Rogue One is huge,” Luna explained. “Imagine what has to happen for someone to say he’s the right person to do it.”
  • “Cassian Andor is going to be the person we’re going to trust with this. There’s a lot for him to discover and a big transformation to come. He’s really far from that,” Luna continued.

What it’s rated and why: “Andor” is rated TV-14. According to Common Sense Media , it is appropriate for kids aged 13 and up. The show contains the following:

  • Sexual themes.
  • Violence.
  • Alcohol.
Related

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video

Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC

While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
netflixjunkie.com

After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?

If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
Rutherford Source

What’s New to Streaming in January 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com

New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.

The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Collider

'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Showrunners on Working With Dave Filoni and & Creating the Clones' Personalities

With Andor in the rearview mirror, Star Wars is venturing back to the familiar comfort of its animated world as The Bad Batch returns for its highly anticipated second season. The series sees the return of the titular Bad Batch—Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker)—and their newest addition Omega (Michelle Ang) as they continue to avoid the watchful eye of the Empire and face new dangers as the galaxy becomes a dangerous place for clones.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy