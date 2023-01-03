ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.

Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced on Facebook the restaurant’s journey has come to an end.

The owner said, “To close the doors of a restaurant we worked so hard to build over a decade and a half is nothing short of devastating. But know that the Famiglia we built with you lives on; we are forever grateful for you.”

While Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe did not give a reason why the business is closing, the owners thanked their loyal customer base.

“So although today we say “goodbye” to our restaurant, we can only say, “thank you for everything, and we hope to see you around” to all of you,” the owners said.

