Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan
January 5, 2023 – Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan. Overnight patrol units located the vehicle at a gas station on South Cumberland St. Officers were able to make contact with a female driver. Once in custody, the driver identified as Alecia Jones from Benton Harbor, MI was […] The post Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
Kalamazoo person sent to hospital after car vs. pedestrian accident
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a driver hit a person around 7 p.m. Tuesday and remained at the scene.
22 WSBT
Police identify victims of deadly New Year's shooting in Van Buren County
New details have been released about what appears to be a freak, deadly shooting on New Year's Eve in Van Buren County. Police have identified the two people killed at a party near Hartford. Officers say 35-year-old David Reed and 40-year-old Jason McCreary are the victims. Police say a man...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 helps in arrest of armed robbery suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 helped in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Monday, police said. Police said they were responding to reports of an armed robbery that happened near North Westnedge Avenue, north of West Prouty Street. The 19-year-old suspect from...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 61-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car crossing the street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Street. Officers said they found the man with injuries, down the road.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalamazoo crash
Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalamazoo.
22 WSBT
Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler
Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
22 WSBT
Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
