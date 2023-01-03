ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, MI

Wilson County Source

Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan

January 5, 2023 – Safenet captured a 2018, white, Jeep Compass, that was stolen out of Michigan. Overnight patrol units located the vehicle at a gas station on South Cumberland St. Officers were able to make contact with a female driver. Once in custody, the driver identified as Alecia Jones from Benton Harbor, MI was […] The post Lebanon Police Arrest Woman in Stolen Car Out of Michigan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City woman charged in death of toddler

Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a motor vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, was arrested for reckless homicide after a LaPorte judge found sufficient evidence to charge Hopper in the case. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Police identify victim from overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late night shooting near the area of Memorial Hospital. It happened on Ashland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. South Bend Police found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

