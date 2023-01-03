ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
HOLAUSA

Princess’ royal wedding date revealed

The date has been set for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg’s wedding. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg revealed on Thursday that Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter will marry Nicolas Bagory in a civil wedding on April 22, 2023. RELATED: Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’...
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...

