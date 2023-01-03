MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Kohberger's family released the following statement through his public defender Jason LaBar, Esq. on Sunday. "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO