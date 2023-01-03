Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
Judge issues gag order in Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger case
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Just hours after Bryan Kohberger waived extradition at the Monroe county courthouse in Stroudsburg, a judge in Idaho issued a gag order. It restricts any investigators, law enforcement personnel, or attorneys from talking about the case. "It looks like the defense and the prosecution agreed that...
Judge issues gag order on Idaho murders, suspect headed back to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — According to the warden, Bryan Kohberger is no longer locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He's heading back to Idaho, where he will face four counts of first-degree murder for the brutal deaths of four University of Idaho students. On November 13, Kaylee...
The impact of 'social media sleuths' on the Idaho student murder investigation
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Idaho murder case is opening up a conversation about the impact of social media on criminal investigations. It makes sense that the Idaho murder case would intrigue a criminology professor like Dr. Michael Jenkins and animate the students in his classes at the University of Scranton.
First court appearance for suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, will leave Pennsylvania sometime in the next 10 days. He showed up in person to a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse, where he agreed to be taken back to Idaho. "Arrangements...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing. Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.
Idaho murder case gains national attention for the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The University of Idaho murders have garnered the attention of the nation since four students were brutally killed on November 13. That national attention then turned to Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was captured and was seen in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger shown pulled over by police in Indiana
INDIANA, USA — Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice during his trip from Idaho to Pennsylvania last December. Indiana State Police confirmed that he was stopped on Thursday, December 15, on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis. The dash camera footage released Tuesday show the second time he and a...
Suspected Idaho killer's family releases statement
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Kohberger's family released the following statement through his public defender Jason LaBar, Esq. on Sunday. "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."
Suspected Idaho killer's arrest leaves Monroe County in shock
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Days after his arrest, community members are still in shock after learning that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four students from the University of Idaho, was found in Monroe County. Kohberger was arrested just before the new year Friday, December 30, in connection...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend. The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
Deadly fire now believed to be arson in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Lisa Starruick-Small was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after admitting to police that she intentionally started a deadly fire at Green Acres Apartments in Kingston. According to court paperwork, Starruick-Smalls was placed inside an ambulance to be checked out after being found outside her apartment when emergency...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed
WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
Parents of deadly shooting victims speak out
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man learned in court Wednesday that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre. He also had to face the families of the victims. "The pain is still there. My son is still missing, and all I...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
Game Commission asking the public to report turkey flocks
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. Visitors to that webpage will be […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0