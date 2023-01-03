ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Highway 1 reopens ahead of ‘atmospheric river event.’ But it won’t be for long

By Kathe Tanner
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Highway 1 opened near Big Sur on Tuesday ahead of what the National Weather Service is calling a “ bomb cyclone .”

Rock slides closed a stretch of Highway 1 on New Year’s Eve as a rain storm slammed into the Central Coast.

The scenic highway was closed from Ragged Point, located 2.1 miles south of the border between Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County for a few days.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Caltrans had fully reopened that section of Highway 1, agency spokesman Kevin Drabinski said, with one-way reversing traffic control 22 miles north of the county line.

Crews at the Paul’s Slide area were cleaning out debris from a catchment area, he said.

That section of Highway 1 will close again sometime Wednesday, Caltrans said, although the exact closure time hadn’t been established as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The one-day reopening of Highway 1 is designed in part to allow for residents and businesses within the closure area to circulate and gather necessary supplies.”

“A severe atmospheric river event is expected to arrive Wednesday,” Drabinski said, and the forecast calls for “additional heavy weather for the upcoming weekend.”

“Given the saturated conditions already in place, there is a strong possibility that the closure of Highway 1 scheduled to go into effect on Wednesday ... could be in place for an extended time,” he said.

The National Weather Service defines a bomb cyclone as an area of dramatically dropping atmospheric pressure, intensifying an incoming storm.

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Flash flood warnings issued; free bus transportation to evacuation locations is offered.

The National Weather Service issued two flash flood warnings for Monterey County just after 6:15pm. The first one was for the Big Sur Coast, especially along the Dolan Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars. The second warning came for all of Monterey County especially around streams and rivers. The warning said the flooding of rivers, creeks and other low-lying areas is "imminent or occurring."
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County announces 5 park closures ahead of storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County has decided to close five parks as they anticipate severe weather beginning Wednesday. As of now, the five parks that Monterey County Officials have decided to close are Jacks Peak Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park, San Lorenzo Park, and Toro Park. The Closures are set to begin Wednesday, as that is when the peak of the upcoming storm is set to hit.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

When and where the rain will come to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet) and a flood watch in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. The wet-weather set […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain

Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Evacuation warning issued for riverbed, flood watch going into effect

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders and warnings for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has issued flood warnings and orders for different parts of the county. Warnings:  South of Pajaro River North of the Union Pacific Railroad; East of Allison Road; West of Hayes Road and Union Pacific Railroad.  North of Matiasevich Lane; East of the Union Pacific Railroad; West of Allison Rd.  North The post Evacuation orders and warnings for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall

WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County evacuation orders, warnings and shelters

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Benito County has issued evacuation warnings Wednesday afternoon. Warnings: San Felipe Road from Highway `156 to the county line. Lake Road Lovers Lane Frye Lane Dunnville Estates and parts of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. Dunnville and four corners areas of North San Benito The post San Benito County evacuation orders, warnings and shelters appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

County issues evacuation warning for parts of north county

Residents of the following areas are warned of a possible evacuation due to a severe weather event:. San Felipe Rd from CA156 to County line, Lovers Lane, Lake Rd, Frye Lane, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Rd from San Felipe Rd to Frazier Lake Rd. Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to start overflowing soon.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
National Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River

National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
WATSONVILLE, CA
