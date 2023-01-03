ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 4: Brooklyn Nets’ 12-Game Win Streak Snapped Against Chicago Bulls

After winning 12 straight games, the Brooklyn Nets finally had their streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant scored 44 points to give him his third 40-point game of the season. Kyrie Irving had 25 points while Seth Curry scored 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers. Both DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams scored 22 while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Finger Surgery Sidelines Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For At Least A Month

Add forward Duncan Robinson to the long list of Miami Heat players who will miss extended time this season. Robinson underwent successful finger surgery Wednesday and will miss at least one month. “We’ll be able to manage it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been doing it all year. Even...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy