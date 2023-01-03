ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

A terrifying scene unfolded early in Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. He stayed down for several minutes as concerned players from both teams cried. The NFL world sent their prayers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Live: Physicians give update on Damar Hamlin's condition

University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians who have been treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin will give an update on the player's condition at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Health officials have not yet provided any information about Hamlin's condition or what might have caused his unexpected collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. Updates from the Bills and Hamlin's friends and family indicated his condition has improved in the past 24 hours and Hamlin was awake Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WWLP 22News

Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at age 97

Art McNally, the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 97. His son, Tom McNally, said Monday that his father died of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown, Pennsylvania, near his longtime home. McNally died less than five months after getting...
NEWTOWN, PA
WWLP 22News

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — It was never going to be Carson Wentz. It was almost Taylor Heinicke. Turns out it will be Sam Howell. Ron Rivera considered going back to Heinicke for the Washington Commanders’ season finale against the Dallas Cowboys before conversations with players and members of his coaching staff persuaded him to start Howell at quarterback instead. With Washington eliminated from playoff contention, and in the aftermath of Wentz’s three-interception loss to Cleveland, Howell is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against an opponent playing to try to win the division.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy