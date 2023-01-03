ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Centre Daily

Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Centre Daily

Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?

One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Colts get their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a popular choice in early NFL mock drafts for the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud was picked by the Colts in a November Mock Draft mock draft that we called a "shock". Why?. Because the Colts picked Stroud at No. 14. We made two predictions...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Defense in 2023

The lone positive constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, the defense has stood tall against the difficult competition, all while trying to support a lifeless offensive counterpart. With the offseason approaching for the Colts, there are question marks on players like Yannick Ngakoue and Bobby Okereke, to name a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks

The NFL's regular season has reached its final week. There is neither a Thursday night game nor a Monday night game as teams fight to see which 14 teams will make the postseason. There are a pair of Saturday games including one of the few standalone games that will determine...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Key Bears Matchups Against the Vikings

When the Bears line up for a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field, it's going to look a great deal different than their first game at Minneapolis. "Obviously we're playing a lot of first- and second-year players at this time," coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's where our roster is right now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin’s Health Status

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills posted an update on Damar Hamlin's health Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," The team tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."
Outsider.com

David Carr Slams Raiders for Treatment of Brother Derek Carr

Forgive David Carr for being a good big brother when it comes to Derek. That’s why the Las Vegas Raiders are on his list as a disloyal team. David Carr was the first pick of the 2002 NFL draft and spent 11 years in the pros. He now works as an analyst for the NFL Network. So it’s his job to talk about quarterbacks. But it hits too close to home when he sees what’s unfolding with Derek Carr and the Raiders. Las Vegas benched Derek for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Armstead perfectly shades Raiders on Twitter after big win

The Raiders might have moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, but it always will be a Battle of the Bay when they face the 49ers. Although the unique rivalry doesn’t have the official title anymore since the Raiders left the Bay Area following the 2019 NFL season, that feeling for fans separated by the Bay Bridge remains. And it was very alive Sunday when the two teams battled it out in an overtime Week 17 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Jackson’s dad, a Raiders fan, reacted to son’s first INT

Fans don’t mess around when it comes to the 49ers-Las Vegas Raiders rivalry, but family always comes first. That was the case on Sunday for Dennis Jackson, a die-hard Raiders fan and the father of 49ers rookie Drake Jackson, as the two teams battled in an intense overtime clash at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV

