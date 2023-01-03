Interfaith of The Woodlands Serves Nearly 10,000 Neighbors Through Their 2022 Holiday GIVING Programs

A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.

