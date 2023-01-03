Interfaith of The Woodlands Serves Nearly 10,000 Neighbors Through Their 2022 Holiday GIVING Programs

Read full article on original website
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect Identities
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: Blissful Waters Float Center
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Blissful Waters Float Center, and owner Melody Fraser....
papercitymag.com
Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances
A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
Summerwood Trails community to begin construction in Willis
Summerwood Trails is located on 54.5 acres of land in Willis less than one mile from Lake Conroe and four miles from I-45. (Courtesy MHW Real Estate) New home community Summerwood Trails has completed its development phase and is ready to begin construction in early 2023, real estate agency MHW Real Estate announced in a Jan. 3 news release.
hellowoodlands.com
Texas TreeVentures Temporarily Closed to Public for Course Expansion
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Texas TreeVentures course is temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, January 4, 2023, to undergo construction on major course improvements and expansion. The three-level, 74-element course will be expanding to almost 100 elements with over 30 elements available per level including an expanded deck. The newly expanded and updated course is targeted to re-open in 6 to 8 weeks. Visit our website for updates.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
thepostnewspaper.net
Answering God’s Call
Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
SHSU to expand College of Health Sciences to Conroe campus
Sam Houston State University is expanding its College of Health Sciences from the main Huntsville campus to Conroe. (Courtesy SHSU) Sam Houston State University is expanding its College of Health Sciences from its main Huntsville campus to Conroe. Construction will begin in 2024 on a Health Professions Building adjacent to the College of Osteopathic Medicine, located at 925 City Central Avenue, Conroe, according to SHSU officials.
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking a leave of absence next week to be with her sick grandfather, according to her office. She's heading to Colombia to be with him. It's unclear for how long she'll be gone. Hidalgo will likely miss next Tuesday's...
houstonpettalk.com
Houston Humane Society Expands Into Wildlife
The Houston Humane Society has joined forces with Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC), officially forming The Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center. Wildlife operations will remain at 10801 Hammerly Blvd. while a fund drive is underway to build a new wildlife center. All TWRC staff, programs and facilities now operate under Houston Humane Society.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
Sugar Land recycling changes to take effect with new year
Small changes are coming to the city of Sugar Land's recycling program. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sugar Land residents and businesses can expect a few changes to their recycling service as the city rings in the new year. The changes—approved in September and presented again in Jan. 3 City Council consent agenda—take...
Fort Bend Star
Father and son share military backgrounds, UH degrees
Fall commencement at the University of Houston was a special moment for the Cook family. Levi Cook walked the stage Dec. 16 to receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the C. T. Bauer College of Business. The next day, he was in the audience to...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters to Memorial City
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Callon Petroleum Company has leased 107,171 SF of office space in West Houston’s Memorial City for its new corporate headquarters. The independent oil and natural gas company will relocate in the second half of 2024 into a new nine-story building developed by MetroNational, developer of the 300-acre Memorial City, a mixed-used development located along Interstate 10 in West Houston.
hellowoodlands.com
Two Memorial Hermann Campuses Receive National Recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons
The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center as two of 78 ACS NSQIP participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021. As participants in ACS NSQIP, both campuses are required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and collect data that assesses patient safety and can be used to direct improvement in the quality of surgical care.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s a huge waste of water’: Residents in west Houston concerned over water leak that has lasted several days
HOUSTON – Concerns are growing in a west Houston neighborhood over a water leak that has lasted for several days. Residents near the 1300 block of West Brooklake Drive said water began spewing from the ground on Sunday. “I feel like it’s a huge waste of water,” said resident...
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
