Wichita, KS

Gas prices rise sharply in Wichita as new year begins

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita drivers were shocked Tuesday morning as gas prices jumped to $2.99 a gallon, up about 30 cents from $2.69 over the weekend.

KSN News found the increase at several QuikTrip locations around the city.

According to AAA , the national average for gas is $3.22 a gallon. In Kansas, the average is $2.83 a gallon.

AAA says the late December winter storm and frigid temperatures caused prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.

“The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96. According to fuel expert Tom Kloza of OPIS, that’s 40 to 50 cents more than the previous peak years of 2011 through 2014.”

