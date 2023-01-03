Savannah Mayor Johnson to run for reelection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be running for reelection, he said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“Absolutely. I am running for reelection as mayor of the greatest city on Earth,” he told a reporter. “I think that we have a record to stand on. I think that I have served during the most challenging times in city history.”

Johnson said he’s met many campaign promises, from “unprecedented improvements” for the homeless and to affordable housing to raising minimum pay for city employees to $15 per hour.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who’s gone harder in the paint for the city of Savannah than me,” the mayor said. “I’m not overconfident, I just know that we have a record that speaks for itself.”

As for other candidates, last January, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter told WSAV News 3 she would be running for mayor.

Gibson-Carter is already pushing back on the mayor’s announcement. She released a statement to News 3 and it reads: “despite large federal subsidies, savannah has been subjected to increases in crime, homicide, taxes, homelessness, and forced displacement”

Gibson-Carter said: “this mayor has had nearly 20 years to get at least one of these issues under control but hasn’t.”

In November, all nine Savannah City Council seats will be up for election.