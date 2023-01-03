One fantasy basketball analyst's top resolution for 2023: Why daily-lineup leagues are worth the work

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO