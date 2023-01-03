One fantasy basketball analyst's top resolution for 2023: Why daily-lineup leagues are worth the work

Read full article on original website
NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Midseason moves worth considering
Welcome to 2023, fantasy managers. As the NHL schedule approaches the midseason mark, we've managed to get a pretty good idea of which players and teams are outperforming or underperforming expectations. There's always a chance of a second-half turnaround, but in reality, those are pretty rare and difficult to accomplish.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Make a move for Jaden Ivey — now
We're nearing the halfway point of the season, and we're past the halfway point in many fantasy leagues. Check to see when your leagues' trade deadlines are so you don't get caught trying to swing deals at the last second. Below are a couple of players worth dealing while you...
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
Daily Fantasy Football: Lineup advice for Week 18
Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this weekly column will take an early look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, stars to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.
KOKI FOX 23
A 2023 NBA reset: 5 bold predictions, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and a loaded MVP race
The calendar has turned to 2023, and the NBA schedule is nearing its midpoint. High time to predict the season's stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most loaded MVP race in league history. Who will win the NBA championship?. In the Western Conference, the difference between a...
KOKI FOX 23
Commanders to reportedly play Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell vs. Cowboys, Carson Wentz benched again
The Washington Commanders are reportedly benching quarterback Carson Wentz once again. The team is expected to start Taylor Heinicke and also give some snaps to Sam Howell against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Washington has not actually...
BREAKING: Here's Who Is Leading The NBA In 2023 All-Star Game Votes
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is leading the NBA in fan votes for the 20223 NBA All-Star Game.
KOKI FOX 23
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings
For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
KOKI FOX 23
Thunder blow out Celtics 150-117 without Gilgeous-Alexander
OKLAHOMA CITY — Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
KOKI FOX 23
Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead early NBA All-Star starter voting
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch.
KOKI FOX 23
Jim Harbaugh reportedly talks to Panthers owner David Tepper about HC job
For a second straight year, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program made the College Football Playoff. And for a second straight year, the coach is reportedly following up that success by flirting with a return to the NFL. Harbaugh has spoken with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about potentially filling the team's...
NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned. The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved...
NFL considering playoff scenario that would add 8th seed, un-eliminate several teams
If the Bills-Bengals game is declared a no contest, the NFL likely will need to make adjustments to seeding or the playoff format. Here are two ideas reportedly being considered.
European Players Will Dominate The NBA: American Stars Will Have To Wait For The MVP Award Again
Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the last four MVP Awards. It is just a matter of time before Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid win the award. At this moment, American stars are not at the same level as Europeans.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo just ran off a five-game stretch that the NBA hasn't seen in 50 years
After blowing a 21-point lead over the final 3:06 of the fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 104-101 win over the Raptors on Wednesday. It wasn't the prettiest of performances, but Giannis Antetokounmpo, yet again, put up a monster line: 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. In...
NBA Players With The Most Games With At Least 30 Shots Attempts
Here are the 30 NBA players with the most games with at least 30 shot attempts, and there could be some shocking inclusions.
The NBA's Most Loyal Players Right Now: Udonis Haslem And Stephen Curry Have Proved Their Loyalty
Udonis Haslem and Stephen Curry are the two longest-tenured players in the NBA with 20 and 14 seasons each.
