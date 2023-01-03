Chances are if you're familiar with TCL, and living in the US, it's because you've seen their budget-friendly TVs and other consumer electronics. Those in Europe and Asia might also know the company for its smartphones and other mobile devices. That's why it might come as a bit of a surprise that a firm associated with such mainstream categories debuted one of the most ambitious parcels of VR and AR tech we've seen at this year's CES event.

3 HOURS AGO