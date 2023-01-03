Read full article on original website
ZDNet
TCL makes a surprising full-court press into the AR/VR space at CES 2023
Chances are if you're familiar with TCL, and living in the US, it's because you've seen their budget-friendly TVs and other consumer electronics. Those in Europe and Asia might also know the company for its smartphones and other mobile devices. That's why it might come as a bit of a surprise that a firm associated with such mainstream categories debuted one of the most ambitious parcels of VR and AR tech we've seen at this year's CES event.
CES: M. Night Shyamalan Teams With Canon to Create ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Immersive Experience
The potential of immersive content is a key theme this week at CES, and demonstrating his interest in the subject, director M. Night Shyamalan took the stage at Canon’s press conference Wednesday to introduce several unique experiences that he created in collaboration with the tech developer. They aim to allow CES attendees to step into his upcoming Universal thriller, Knock at the Cabin, when the CES exhibition floor opens Thursday. These experiences are enabled by featured Canon technology, including its Free Viewpoint video system, MReal mixed reality headset, Kokomo VR software and remote collaboration tool AMLOS.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Pictures...
From electric skates to an AI-powered bird feeder, CES 2023 will showcase latest tech
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
Bird feeder cameras, electric skates, digital tattoos: Best new tech from CES 2023
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
holoride Launches the retrofit Solution, Bringing Revolutionary In-Car VR to All Vehicles
MUNICH & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- holoride, pioneer of extended reality in-vehicle entertainment and 2023 CES Innovation Awards honoree, today announced the release of its holoride retrofit, a compact device that brings the company’s unique platform to vehicles of any make, model, or year. The launch of this device, which is roughly the size of a smart speaker, marks a new chapter for the Munich-based company as it makes good on its core mission of turning every car into a holoride-ready vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005308/en/ holoride adds thrill to every ride. (Photo: Business Wire)
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
CNET
Foldable Phones, Powerful Chips and Giant TVs: The Highlights of CES 2023
CES officially begins on Thursday in Las Vegas, but the world's biggest electronics companies aren't waiting until then to preview their big products of 2023. On Tuesday, we got a look into what companies like Samsung, LG, Nvidia and Dell will be bringing to CES 2023: beautiful TVs, beastly gaming rigs and even a concept device or two.
UVCeed to Showcase “Tripledemic” Protection at Eureka Park at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UVCeed today announced it will be demonstrating its flagship product, the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, at CES Eureka Park. The showcase will take place in booth 61939, highlighting how its device can prevent exposure to germs, bacteria and viruses, including the viruses that cause the flu and COVID-19. Eureka Park at CES 2023 takes place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005324/en/ UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, home, school, or travel. UVCeed is now available for both iOS and Android and featuring new, enhanced augmented reality. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Android Headlines
Lenovo unveils its innovative Project Chronos at CES 2023
It’s CES 2023, and that means it’s time to see some new and exciting tech coming from top manufacturers. Lenovo is unveiling some interesting tech at the event alongside the ThinkPhone. The company just introduced its concept called Project Chronos at CES, and it looks promising. This project...
Sony and Honda’s First EV Goes All in on Augmented Reality, Planned for 2026
via Afeela / Sony Honda MobilityThe EV brand, named Afeela, will use VR and AR to enhance the driving (and entertainment) experience.
L’Oréal, Perfect Use AI and Tech to Drive Makeup Makeover
Whether it’s for speed, convenience, precision or accessibility, the cosmetic industry is undergoing a major makeup makeover. While a challenging economy and changing consumer tastes and needs are always driving product innovation in this multibillion-dollar global business, the push toward bringing new technology and innovation to an industry rooted in manual processes is clearly on the rise.
T3.com
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show, better known as CES, is certainly no stranger to the best televisions. Indeed, new TVs have long been the preserve of this show, with the biggest brands battling it out to show off their latest and greatest panels. And at CES 2023, LG has really pulled out all the stops.
BBC
Gadgets unveiled at CES but Russia is banned
One of the world's largest technology shows kicks off in Las Vegas this week, with about 100,000 attendees expected and more than 3,000 exhibitors from around the world showcasing what they hope will be the next big thing. From the technology giants to the smallest start-ups, all are welcome here,...
knowtechie.com
Sony introduces new customizable accessibility controller
This week at CES 2023, Sony revealed Project Leonardo, a highly customizable PlayStation 5 controller designed with accessibility in mind. Essentially, it works by providing gamers with circular gamepads and adjustable analog sticks. Different buttons line the outside of the ring, and each can be swapped out and replaced, but that’s just the start.
The Verge
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
TechCrunch
Camera maker Canon leans into software at CES
At the show, the imaging giant showed off a direction it has been hinting at before, but this time relying far less on its own hardware, and more on the software the company has developed, in part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow over people’s ability to connect. To the chorus of “meaningful communication” and “powerful collaboration,” the Japanese imaging giant appears to be plotting out a new course for what’s next.
CNET
This Completely Wireless TV Sticks to Your Window With Giant Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas (including a line from Roku this year), but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window using big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
Centre Daily
