Arnaudville, LA

WFAA

12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in Louisiana; 2 suspects get away

GRETNA, La. — Residents living at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments woke up Wednesday morning to find at least 62 vehicles broken into. “I was just taking my dog for a walk, and I had to walk past my car," Payton Travis said. "And I started walking and I see glass everywhere and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I start looking and there’s caution tape on like everyone’s windows, glass is everywhere.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says

Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
Lafayette, LA
