California State

thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
Centre Daily

What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident

In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Elite Daily

Jeremy Renner's First IG Since His Snowplow Accident Was Hopeful

Jeremy Renner expressed optimism in his first public statement since a serious accident on New Year’s Day left him in critical condition. According to People, the Hawkeye actor reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowplow near his Nevada home on Jan. 1.
RENO, NV
Centre Daily

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Celebrates ‘New Goals’ in Dazzling Clip

Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives on TLC, has shared some of her goals for the new year, in a new clip posted to her TikTok page. The reality television star, 50, confirmed in December that she will continue to be a part of the long-running show, despite her split from former husband Kody Brown, 53, and the fact that she has moved away from the rest of the family.
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times

A video showing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, in a nightclub has been viewed more than one million times in a matter of hours. The video was posted to the Spinning Backfist Twitter account on Monday morning and quickly went viral. "Well, this isn't...
Centre Daily

TV shows to watch this week: ‘NCIS’ agents trade gunfire and gags in crossover event

The franchise's three current dramas, which have been on the air for a combined 36 seasons, team up for a three-hour crossover special that will delight viewers still addicted to network procedurals. The plot — a supposedly defunct CIA operation goes after the agents — is pure hokum but the chemistry between the shows' actors is genuine. It's particularly fun watching "NCIS: Los Angeles" leads Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J try to intimidate a whole new crop of patsies. The only thing missing is a cameo from OG Mark Harmon. You would have hoped the chance to shoot in Hawaii would have lured him out of semiretirement. 8 p.m. Monday, CBS.
HAWAII STATE
Centre Daily

‘Footloose’ Without Music Is As Awkward As You’d Expect

Though Kevin Bacon makes it look easy, the dance moves in Footloose (1984) were hard work. The young actor had to train with a choreographer for weeks and practice gymnastics until he reportedly "worked the skin off his hands." To see his physicality from a new perspective, check out this video.

