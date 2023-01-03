Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Centre Daily
What Is Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth in 2023?
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby. Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Snowplow Accident
In his first post to social media since he was run over by his snowplow on New Year’s Day, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans and friends for their support in the wake of what authorities called “a tragic accident.” On Instagram, the 51-year-old posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed sporting visible facial injuries, including scrapes and a swollen eye. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” A representative for the Hawkeye star confirmed on Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
ETOnline.com
ETOnline.com
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU of His Sister and Mother Visiting Him
Jeremy Renner is getting some bedside tender love and care! The Hawkeye star gave his fans another update from the Intensive Care Unit in Nevada, following his snowplow accident on Sunday. "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mam. Thank you sooooo...
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes.
Elite Daily
Jeremy Renner's First IG Since His Snowplow Accident Was Hopeful
Jeremy Renner expressed optimism in his first public statement since a serious accident on New Year’s Day left him in critical condition. According to People, the Hawkeye actor reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowplow near his Nevada home on Jan. 1.
Centre Daily
Jeremy Renner and Daughter Ava’s Sweetest Moments Through the Years: Photos
His top priority. Jeremy Renner calls daughter Ava, born in March 2013, his "No. 1," and he loves to share sweet photos of his little girl. "Thank you Ava for the BEST day of my life and EVERYDAY since then," the Hurt Locker star wrote via Instagram on Father's Day in June 2022 alongside a […]
Jeremy Renner shares health update as he thanks fans for support
The Marvel actor posted from the hospital
Centre Daily
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplow accident
Movie star Jeremy Renner was in critical but stable condition following a snow plowing accident near his Lake Tahoe area home. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
Centre Daily
Centre Daily
