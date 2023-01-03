ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia rescue center offers symbolic adoption program to rehabilitate cold-stunned turtles

By Emily Turner, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUifo_0k236HEc00

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — There’s still a long winter ahead, but not everyone enjoys a little nip in the air or the water. The Georgia Sea Turtle Center helps heal turtles that took a cold plunge and now need a little TLC.

STORY: St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl

Not all of Santa’s helpers are elves though. Some, like Rachael Overmeyer, wear scrubs and pass out treats to turtles, who had a rough start to life.

Some of the latest deliveries to the center were Kemp Ridley turtles that were a Thanksgiving delivery from Cape Cod, where ocean waters were too cold for them to thrive. So, a sleigh of sorts flew them in to be cared for and rehabilitated.

“Once we get them back up to normal temperature range, depending on their injuries or illness, we’ll then go ahead and start them on antibiotics that they may need and start feeding them, because a lot of times, these guys haven’t eaten in a while,” explained Overmeyer.

STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest, team says

It won’t be milk and cookies, but it will be just what they need to get ready to go back to the wild. The process takes several months. In the meantime, turtles at the center help out their cause with visitors to the center.

“They will be part of our symbolic adopt-a-patient program that we have here at the Sea Turtle Center, which make great holiday gifts for, you know, friends and family,” said Overmeyer.

Adopters will get updates on their turtle’s journey all the way through release. The money given helps fund their care and the care of other turtles, which is an excellent gift to help and heal.

“They’re a huge health indicator for the world’s oceans,” said Overmeyer. “So, if you know that your sea turtles aren’t doing well, then that’s an indicator that other species are not doing well either.”

If you’re interested in adoption, CLICK HERE.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV-TV

Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection from early vaccines

A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Local doctor says omicron subvariant evades protection …. A local doctor says the emerging omicron subvariant is evading protection from early vaccines. Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating …. Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!. Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Discover Georgia podcast: New book highlights things to do in the north Georgia mountains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comprised of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Cohutta Mountains, the North Georgia Mountains attract thousands of visitors every year. “100 Things to Do in the North Georgia Mountains Before You Die” is just a sampling of some of the best experiences throughout the region along with sample itineraries and insider tips outlined here to inspire even the most seasoned traveler.
GEORGIA STATE
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Georgia

Maine Coons are an excellent choice for would-be cat owners. After all, they are majestic-looking creatures that are both smart and sociable. Fortunately, there are numerous Maine Coon breeders in Georgia, meaning you won’t be short on options if you live in the state. Here are 10 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Georgia gas prices on the rise

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–2:00 p.m. Gas prices in Georgia are heading back up. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was at $2.78 on Tuesday. That is up by eight cents from a week ago but still lower than last month’s average of $2.98.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends. Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy