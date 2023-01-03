ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

House of Faith youth coordinator arrested for possession of child pornography

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6rN3_0k236GLt00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The youth coordinator at House of Faith Church in San Angelo was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on December 31, 2022.

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for a residence on the 1100 block of South David. A probable cause resulted in an arrest warrant for 28-year-old James Needham for possession of child pornography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQgfu_0k236GLt00
Mugshot: James Needham 12-31-22 courtesy McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office shares that the House of Faith Church was notified of the investigation and terminated Needham following the notification.

House of Faith ‘shocked & outraged’ by arrest of youth coordinator

The McCullough County Sheriff’s Office took Needham into custody on December 31, 2022, after he surrendered himself the TGCSO says.

The TGCSO says that the investigation following the warrant indicated that Needhan possibly made inappropriate contact with victims. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone that believes that they or their child may be a contact victim of Needman to contact the criminal investigation division at (325) 655-8111.

Two arrested in Louisiana following local shooting

The sheriff’s office shares that this remains an open investigation.

Any specific questions of the church should be directed to the Executive Director Marci Menchaca, at the House of Faith contact number,  325-486-8637.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Suspect Indicted for Brutal Crowbar Attack on San Angelo Resident

SAN ANGELO—The suspect in a violent crowbar attack on a San Angelo has been indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 14, 2022, investigators learned that San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 45th St. regarding an assault. Once on scene, the investigators reviewed body camera footage and a police report from responding officers. According to reports, a resident was awakened by his son who told him a man was banging on the front door and breaking windows on the residence.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Woman arrested on assault, criminal mischief warrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said. Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Four-vehicle crash blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving four vehicles has slowed down traffic on the 5500 block of Sherwood today, January 4, 2023. The chain reaction collision began with the red Ford colliding with a brown Ford directly in front of it. This caused the brown Ford to rear-end a black Ram and the black […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring! If an applicant gets the job, they will earn $19.23 per hour which is roughly $40,000 a year. New employees will be provided training and have access to medical, dental and life insurance. Employees will also have access to the center’s 24-hour fitness […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Looking back at 2022’s weather in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This past year has been unusually warm even for west Texas with several long-standing records having been broken. According to the National Weather Service, 2022 was overall extremely hot and dry (the second warmest year ever for Abilene). July 2022 was the warmest month ever recorded in Abilene and the Concho […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs draw with Lubbock Westerners 2-2

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs ended in a draw in their home opener against Lubbock High Tuesday evening. Jv Antu scored on a penalty kick to tie the game 1-1. Later in the second half, Rodrigo Martinez scored on a corner from a Hagen Gossett assist. The Chiefs will be back in action […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bulldogs Hayven Book nominated for 2A Quarterback of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX. — While his focus currently is on the hardwood for the Miles Bulldogs, Hayven Book has been nominated for Class 2A Quarterback of the Year from Texas High School Football. Book, who only played the equivalent of just about eight games this season, put up great numbers for the Dogs, passing for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy