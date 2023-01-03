ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences

“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Migratory Shore Bird Hike

Browse and shop for rare and unusual items from local and national vendors. Taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles. Photo ops, tarot reading, sideshow performers, and concessions. The Oddities Museum presents The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown: encounter beasts, a real mermaid, a six-foot man-eating chicken, and genetically engineered monsters.
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Sibelius, Puccini, and Beethoven in San Diego

With the holidays all wrapped up, we look toward what could be considered the meat of the classical music season. January is generally quiet but things get rowdy in February. On February 2 and 3, a 22-year-old conducting phenom from Finland makes his U.S. conducting debut with the San Diego Symphony. Tarmo Peltokoski has made several sensational debuts in Europe over the last few years and now he’s coming to San Diego to conduct Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores San Diego Has in Store for You

A city is known around the globe for its miles of pristine beaches, its calm and inviting climate, and its various attractions: the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and LEGOLAND California – San Diego also has in store an amazing array of choices to fill in your wardrobe. Read on to find out the best thrift stores San Diego has in store to shop for the loveliest gifts for your loved ones!
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

