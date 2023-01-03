Read full article on original website
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences
“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
San Diego weekly Reader
Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Migratory Shore Bird Hike
Browse and shop for rare and unusual items from local and national vendors. Taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles. Photo ops, tarot reading, sideshow performers, and concessions. The Oddities Museum presents The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown: encounter beasts, a real mermaid, a six-foot man-eating chicken, and genetically engineered monsters.
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
San Diego weekly Reader
Idlehands and Ghost Parade, Comic Savvy: New Year’s Edition, Winter Festival in Poway
Idlehands has reunited to play music again for the first time in around five years. The band is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their breakthrough EP Common Soul, which was recently released in its first vinyl incarnation. Co-headliner Ghost Parade is a side project of Idlehands singer Johnny O’Hagen.
New Seafood Restaurant Headed to North Park
Sea Tavern to Replace End Zone Sports Bar & Grill
San Diego weekly Reader
Sibelius, Puccini, and Beethoven in San Diego
With the holidays all wrapped up, we look toward what could be considered the meat of the classical music season. January is generally quiet but things get rowdy in February. On February 2 and 3, a 22-year-old conducting phenom from Finland makes his U.S. conducting debut with the San Diego Symphony. Tarmo Peltokoski has made several sensational debuts in Europe over the last few years and now he’s coming to San Diego to conduct Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
Man found dead outside of Vista motel
A man was found dead outside of a Vista motel early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
Expect your energy bill to more than double this month, says SDGE
San Diego Gas & Electric said customers can expect their energy bill to more than double this month.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Man suspected of possessing ghost guns arrested in Pacific Beach
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Pacific Beach on New Year's Eve after officers found a loaded ghost gun in his possession, said the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores San Diego Has in Store for You
A city is known around the globe for its miles of pristine beaches, its calm and inviting climate, and its various attractions: the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and LEGOLAND California – San Diego also has in store an amazing array of choices to fill in your wardrobe. Read on to find out the best thrift stores San Diego has in store to shop for the loveliest gifts for your loved ones!
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Suspect, victims identified in Lakeside murder-suicide
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect and victims in a murder-suicide on Friday night in Lakeside.
americanmilitarynews.com
A San Diego Navy vet lost a leg in a crash caused by a Navy van. He won a record $10.8 million settlement.
A San Diego motorcyclist and Navy veteran who lost a leg in a 2019 chain-reaction crash started by a Navy sailor driving a military van has won a $10.8 million settlement against the United States. Attorneys for the motorcyclist, Peter Arthur, believe the settlement is a record amount against the...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
