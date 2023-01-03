With the holidays all wrapped up, we look toward what could be considered the meat of the classical music season. January is generally quiet but things get rowdy in February. On February 2 and 3, a 22-year-old conducting phenom from Finland makes his U.S. conducting debut with the San Diego Symphony. Tarmo Peltokoski has made several sensational debuts in Europe over the last few years and now he’s coming to San Diego to conduct Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO