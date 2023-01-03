Read full article on original website
Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Austin FC signs another goalkeeper, makes coaching changes as 2023 season approaches
The club added depth to its goalkeeping unit with the signing of free agent Matt Bersano. Bersano, a Chandler, Arizona, native, has spent the past five seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes organization. He spent the first three seasons with the Quakes on loan to Reno 1868 FC of the USL Championship division, recording 20 clean sheets in 57 appearances. Austin FC signed him to a two-year contract with a club option for a third year.
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Charlotte FC sign Harrison Afful to contract extension
Charlotte FC have signed defender Harrison Afful to a contract extension through the end of the 2023 MLS season, with an additional option for 2024.
Houston Dynamo set to sign free agent left-back Brad Smith
The Houston Dynamo are set to sign free-agent left-back Brad Smith, according to reports. A 23-time Australia international, Smith is without a club after D.C. United declined their option on his contract at the end of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old only arrived at Audi Field at the start of the campaign following three-and-a-half years with the Seattle Sounders, where he won the 2019 MLS Cup title.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa after 12 years at Arsenal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal in search of regular playing time at Aston Villa ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup.
Arsenal salaries & contract expiries
All the details regarding the contracts and salaries of every Arsenal player.
Chelsea announce signing of Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of centre-back Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.
Danielle Reyna admits to leaking information about Gregg Berhalter to U.S. Soccer
Danielle Reyna, the wife of former US men’s national team captain Claudio Reyna and mother of current player Gio Reyna, admitted to alerting U.S. Soccer of head coach Gregg Berhalter’s act of domestic violence in the 1990s.
Leeds confirm signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg
Leeds United complete the signing of Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.
How Chelsea could line up with Enzo Fernandez
How Chelsea could set up with Enzo Fernandez if he completes a transfer from Benfica.
Southampton in talks to sign Croatia World Cup star
Southampton are in talks to sign one of Croatia's star men at the 2022 World Cup.
Tottenham complete signing of Bethany England from Chelsea
Tottenham have announced the record signing of Bethany England from London rivals Chelsea.
Premier League names shortlist for November/December Manager of the Month
The shortlist for the November/December Premier League Manager of the Month has been unveiled.
Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates transfer desire as Chelsea rival Arsenal for winger
Mykhaylo Mudryk has confirmed his preferred destination as Chelsea rival Arsenal for his signature.
