Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg

Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Austin FC signs another goalkeeper, makes coaching changes as 2023 season approaches

The club added depth to its goalkeeping unit with the signing of free agent Matt Bersano. Bersano, a Chandler, Arizona, native, has spent the past five seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes organization. He spent the first three seasons with the Quakes on loan to Reno 1868 FC of the USL Championship division, recording 20 clean sheets in 57 appearances. Austin FC signed him to a two-year contract with a club option for a third year.
Houston Dynamo set to sign free agent left-back Brad Smith

The Houston Dynamo are set to sign free-agent left-back Brad Smith, according to reports. A 23-time Australia international, Smith is without a club after D.C. United declined their option on his contract at the end of the 2022 season. The 28-year-old only arrived at Audi Field at the start of the campaign following three-and-a-half years with the Seattle Sounders, where he won the 2019 MLS Cup title.
