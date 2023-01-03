Read full article on original website
Related
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
5 ways the GOP battle over House Speaker could end — with or without Kevin McCarthy prevailing
McCarthy and the 20 Republicans who refuse to support him have not reached a compromise yet, but there are ways the House Speaker battle may end.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a...
Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead
You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
Washington Examiner
Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
Will GOP leader Kevin McCarthy win Tuesday’s vote for Speaker? It’s not certain.
Who is Andy Biggs? Who is Bob Good? Who is Kevin McCarthy? Who are the five never Kevin republicans? How does the vote for Speaker work? These five “Never Kevin” Republicans are upsetting the GOP’s slim majority and standing up their own candidate
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Kevin McCarthy's House speaker bid on the line in second day of voting
The House of Representatives is convening for a second straight day to elect a speaker of the House to lead for the next two years, with the 118th Congress set to be sworn in once a speaker is elected. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is still seeking the speakership despite falling...
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Nine House Republicans pen scathing letter railing against Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid
Nine House Republicans sent a letter criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker despite his overtures. Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and seven others wrote that Mr McCarthy’s responses to their demands were “insufficient.”The letter came two days before the new Congress begins. Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November, but only by a narrow margin. Republicans will only have 222 seats, which is only four more than the required 218 votes Mr McCarthy has needed. Many conservatives have objected to Mr McCarthy’s bid. Other signatories to...
Houston Chronicle
McCarthy makes fresh concessions to try to woo hard-right Republicans in speaker bid
WASHINGTON - House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has made fresh concessions to a group of 20 GOP lawmakers in hopes of ending their blockade of his speakership ahead of votes Thursday, a reversal that, if adopted, would weaken the position of speaker and ensure a tenuous hold on the job.
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
Why Josh Stein’s office isn’t prosecuting Mark Meadows for voter fraud | Opinion
The NC attorney general said in a press release that there isn’t “sufficient evidence” to press charges against the former White House chief of staff or his wife.
House speaker race is up in the air as Kevin McCarthy fails to win over GOP holdouts
Incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has already moved into the speaker's suite. But hours before the House votes on its new leader Tuesday afternoon, he once again doesn't have the votes to ensure he keeps the new office space. "McCarthy and his allies have spent the holiday weekend working the phones and meeting with members, trying to salvage his career goal of becoming speaker on Tuesday," The Washington Post reports. Now, "Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns," Politico adds. With McCarthy "grasping for his political survival," The Associated Press says, Republicans face...
Comments / 0