ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 20

Rejane Biehl
1d ago

He was my massage therapist. His skill set was for serious deep tissue and muscular pains; years of pain were released for both my husband and I. I don't believe the accusations are true; perhaps the people accusing him didn't voice being uncomfortable with the contact, as it is a full body massage, undressed, but covered with a thick sheet. He's the best massage therapist my husband and I have ever visited, and hopefully his name is cleared.

Reply(3)
4
Stan Sigstad
1d ago

So he massages them and they say he's not touching them right. Why did they go to him in the first place.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Avondale couple says fake contractor took off with $5,000 and never returned

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a simple knock on the door at a home rented by a fake contractor. But that knock wound up getting Buckeye police dispatched to the scene. To understand why, you first have to meet Mike and Margo Baca. “OK, right here was supposed to be our little fire pit,” Mike Baca told On Your Side as he showed us gas lines.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Ex-boyfriend suspected in shooting at Phoenix fast-food restaurant

PHOENIX — A woman was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting at a west Phoenix fast-food restaurant, authorities said. A suspect, described as an ex-boyfriend of the victim, left the area before officers arrived, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the Whataburger on...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Disturbing video released of Akeem Terrell's death in a Phoenix jail

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect taken to hospital after shooting with police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting with officers in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department at about 11 a.m. No officers were injured, police added.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Valley school threats a concern for police in new year

PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations

Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Employees sneezing then not washing their hands among health violations at Phoenix-area restaurants. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

Suspect in Idaho student murders was stopped by Indiana State Police twice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students was stopped by Indiana State Police twice during a cross-country road trip with his father last month.Dash cam and body camera footage released by Indiana State Police show one of the traffic stops. It happened on the morning of Dec. 15 on Interstate 70 in Hancock County, Indiana just east of Indianapolis.Indiana State Police pulled over the white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. A trooper's body-worn camera showed Bryan Kohberger in the driver's seat.The same car had been stopped just two minutes earlier by...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
ABC 15 News

Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy